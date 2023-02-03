ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hummelstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

West Perry falls short to Berks Catholic for district title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama. Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Morgantown, PA

Morgantown is a census-designated place in Caernarvon Township. This township is located in southern Berks County and in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States. Morgantown’s population is just around 1,500 people. It is known as an agricultural settlement, with the settlement of several agro-based manufacturing companies. Morgantown restaurants are diverse...
MORGANTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
HARRISBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
abc27.com

Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs

PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

On This Date: the Four Chaplains

THE NORTH ATLANTIC (WHTM) — Feb. 3, 2023, marks the 80th anniversary of an extraordinary act of heroism during World War 2. It wasn’t a story of bravery in combat, but of four men who sacrificed themselves to save others. They’ve been called the Dorchester Chaplains, or the Immortal Chaplains, but are most often referred to simply as The Four Chaplains.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy