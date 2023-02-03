Read full article on original website
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
First Friday in Lancaster City: 3 Events Worth Checking OutMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Mid-Penn girls basketball Fab 5: Commonwealth champ leans in, Mechanicsburg earns bump
Every Monday through the regular season, PennLive will publish its girls basketball Fab 5 rankings, where we identify the top trending programs in the Mid-Penn Conference. Teams are listed in descending order with overall record. 5. Altoona (13-7)
West Perry falls short to Berks Catholic for district title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama. Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their […]
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin District 3 3A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 3A team championship live stream, as Cumberland Valley takes on Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley High School.
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Morgantown, PA
Morgantown is a census-designated place in Caernarvon Township. This township is located in southern Berks County and in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, United States. Morgantown’s population is just around 1,500 people. It is known as an agricultural settlement, with the settlement of several agro-based manufacturing companies. Morgantown restaurants are diverse...
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Pa. agency explains why it enacted new 'no force-on-force rule' for Bushy Run, other sites
The end to battle reenactments at Bushy Run Battlefield has left many members of the community saddened and frustrated. But in Harrisburg, officials with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission consider the new “no force-on-force” policy a positive for state history. “There are more impactful and safer educational...
Relax with sunset yoga classes at Picture Perfect Ranch in Lancaster
The 7-acre, family-owned ranch is home to 40+ animals and many interactive events.
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
abc27.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
tourcounsel.com
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Ephraim Slaughter: A journey of overcoming challenges | Black History Keystones
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Ephraim Slaughter, the last surviving Civil War veteran in Dauphin County, was more than just a war hero. He's also a man deeply rooted within the Harrisburg community. Slaughter was born into slavery in 1846 in North Carolina to the H.D. Slaughter family. He escaped at...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
abc27.com
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
abc27.com
On This Date: the Four Chaplains
THE NORTH ATLANTIC (WHTM) — Feb. 3, 2023, marks the 80th anniversary of an extraordinary act of heroism during World War 2. It wasn’t a story of bravery in combat, but of four men who sacrificed themselves to save others. They’ve been called the Dorchester Chaplains, or the Immortal Chaplains, but are most often referred to simply as The Four Chaplains.
WGAL
Fire heavily damages home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged a home in Lancaster on Monday morning. Firefighters said the fire started around 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the house along the 300 block of West Lemon Street. Departments from surrounding areas were called in to assist. That included Manheim...
