Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with set 3-course meals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants. The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property. A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer. If the offer is rejected,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Madison gets $2M boost in public swimming pool replacement project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, just got a major boost to replace its public swimming pool. A $2 million grant from the Bethany Legacy Foundation will help the city replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Jefferson County is also committing $570,000 to the project. The Crystal...
MADISON, IN

