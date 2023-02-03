Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with set 3-course meals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week kicks off later this month with three-course meals for $26, $36 and $46 at participating restaurants. The promotion runs from Feb. 27 to March 5. This year, $1 of every purchase during the week will be donated to Hope Buss, a nonprofit that works to give back to the Louisville community.
4 Louisville-area cheer teams headed to Orlando for national competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Louisville-area high school cheer teams are preparing to head to Florida for a national competition. Assumption, Sacred Heart, Mercy Academy and North Oldham will all compete in the Universal Cheerleaders Association tournament in Orlando. Assumption High School hosted a send-off rally for the teams on Monday before they leave this week.
Town of Clarksville plans to offer $6 million for Colgate property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of Clarksville is offering $6 million to buy the old Colgate property. A resolution passed at a town council meeting on Tuesday. The resolution gives the current owners of the property 30 days to accept or reject the offer. If the offer is rejected,...
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
Big Four Bridge connecting Waterfront Park and downtown Jeffersonville hits 10-year milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Big Four Bridge is celebrating 10 years of being open, and Waterfront Park wants to celebrate all year long. Waterfront Park, according to a news release Tuesday, will give details on the various events planned to celebrate this milestone at a later date. "We are...
Greater Louisville Inc. moving to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Louisville Inc. has announced that it will relocate its headquarters. GLI will move from its current location on Main Street, where it has been since 2002, to the PNC tower at 101 South Fifth Street. The move, according to a news release, comes after a thorough search in Downtown Louisville.
Louisville leaders look for solutions to street racing and takeovers that endanger city roads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville leaders and police are working to get street racers off city roads and interstates. Over the weekend, Louisville Metro Police responded to calls involving an estimated 300 street racers, but there was only one arrest. According to LMPD, groups of racers started on West Broadway...
Crews preparing for more blasting on I-71 widening project near Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A construction project to widen Interstate 71 in Oldham County in continuing to progress, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). Project leaders said crews have been preparing the are for more blasting on I-71. Crews drilled holes into rock and then filled them with explosives. I-Move...
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
WDRB Mornings' Sterling Riggs is a dad again as he welcomes his newborn son!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. He joins big sister Crew, who is now...
The Bungalos sub-division bringing smaller, more affordable homes to La Grange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smaller, more affordable homes are coming to Oldham County. Construction has begun on The Bungalos, a planned sub-division of 40 small homes located on Clifford Lane, near downtown La Grange. The homes will be sized between 900 and 1,200 square feet, according to Key Homes, the developer.
Committee unanimously approves zoning change for Louisville's vacant Urban Government Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Metro Council Planning Commission unanimously approved a zoning change for the vacant Urban Government Center after a four-hour public meeting on Tuesday. The vote marks a pivotal decision for the future of the center. The Paristown Preservation Trust wants to build offices, apartments, and a...
Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name. Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven." A...
City of Madison gets $2M boost in public swimming pool replacement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, just got a major boost to replace its public swimming pool. A $2 million grant from the Bethany Legacy Foundation will help the city replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Jefferson County is also committing $570,000 to the project. The Crystal...
Gas company takes responsibility, apologizes for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy is taking responsibility for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas weekend. The company issued a statement Tuesday that said too much propane was added into the natural gas system. The mistake led to more than 100 calls of carbon monoxide issues in...
Hispanic, Latin artists showcase creative work at Kentucky Center in Louisville
Hispanic and Latin artists gathered in the lobby for a traveling exhibit called Our Kentucky Home. The event in downtown Louisville was presented by the Kentucky Arts Council.
Radcliff family loses everything after mobile home fire, donations being collected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
