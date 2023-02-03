ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Aspire's "All Shook Up"

Trigger Weddle, Presley DuPuis, Josian Brett, Chance Turnbull and Daniel Renz of Aspire Community Theatre joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the organization's new production of All Shook Up. All Shook Up is an Elvis- and Shakespeare-inspired jukebox musical about what happens when Chad (Logan Foster),...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary

Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

See what's on the menu for Inlander Restaurant Week this year

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Inland Restaurant Week is still a couple of weeks away, but you can check out all the participating restaurants right now!. The 2023 event guide is now live on the Inlander Restaurant Week website where you can check out what three-course meal each restaurant is serving.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona

Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges

POST FALLS, Idaho – Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight...
POST FALLS, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy