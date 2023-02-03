Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Aspire's "All Shook Up"
Trigger Weddle, Presley DuPuis, Josian Brett, Chance Turnbull and Daniel Renz of Aspire Community Theatre joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the organization's new production of All Shook Up. All Shook Up is an Elvis- and Shakespeare-inspired jukebox musical about what happens when Chad (Logan Foster),...
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
huckleberrypress.com
Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary
Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
KXLY
See what's on the menu for Inlander Restaurant Week this year
SPOKANE, Wash. --- Inland Restaurant Week is still a couple of weeks away, but you can check out all the participating restaurants right now!. The 2023 event guide is now live on the Inlander Restaurant Week website where you can check out what three-course meal each restaurant is serving.
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
Downtown Spokane Public Library evacuated following mental health crisis
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police responded to a man experiencing a mental health crisis at the Spokane Public Library on West Main Tuesday afternoon. According to SPD, the suspect made the original call and said he was threatening people with a gun. Police evacuated the building as they responded to the threat.
Spokane City Council members discuss possibility of moving city hall location
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city hall Spokane knows today is in the former Montgomery Ward building. City government moved there back in the 1980s. Today, that building provides more than enough room. City Council Budget Manager Matt Boston estimates 40% of the building space isn't being used. "Currently, City...
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
Not Just Us, Spokane County Fentanyl Deaths Climb 1,233 Percent
The Spokane County Sheriff's Department recently broke up another fentanyl distribution ring and arrested four persons. Spokane County officials say fentanyl OD deaths skyrocketing. We've seen fentanyl turn into the most troublesome narcotic in the Columbia Basin, as well as Yakima, it's also plaguing Spokane. According to the DEA and...
2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
'Can't do it anymore' | Customers notice increasing food prices in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash — Food Prices have been increasing in Spokane due to inflation, the changing landscape of the region and state minimum wage increases, but Dick's Hamburgers has worked to keep their prices as low as possible. Jamie McBride has worked at Dick's Hamburgers for 30 years and in...
KXLY
Downtown Spokane businesses express safety concerns following recent Avondre Graham arrest
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested as a teen for murder remains behind bars Tuesday night on new charges of attacking two more women. One of those alleged attacks happened a little over a week ago. The recent alleged attack has the Downtown Spokane Partnership sounding the alarm. The organization wants to see action taken to stop incidents like these from continuing.
nbcrightnow.com
Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona
Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls police arrest pair from Spokane for drug-related charges
POST FALLS, Idaho – Officers with the Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) arrested two people from Spokane on drug-related charges Saturday morning. According to PFPD officer Jonathin Zibli, 43-year-old Amy Knight and 44-year-old Nicholas Taylor, both from Spokane, were arrested at the Post Falls Factory Outlet around noon. Knight...
Fairfield Sun Times
Sheriff IDs Spokane Valley man who died after incident on Brooks St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Sheriff and Coroner, Jeremiah Petersen, is releasing the name of the man who died Monday, after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident on Brooks Street in Missoula on the afternoon of February 5, 2023. The deceased male has been identified as Patrick S. Shemorry, 41, of Spokane Valley, Washington.
KXLY
Despite decreasing numbers, local businesses still concerned with crime near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — There are 124 people left at Camp Hope. Within the past few months, people have been moving into housing or out of the camp altogether. There were over 600 people at Camp Hope this past summer.
Comments / 0