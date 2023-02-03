Biggest All Star Snub: Kristaps Porzingis or Kyle Kuzma?

The NBA All Star Reserves has been announced. Should Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have been included? If so, which one should have gotten the All Star nod?

It’s that time yet again! Well what time am I referring to? It’s the time where players in the league get to sit back and relax a bit from the mental and physical battle of the NBA Regular Season and enjoy some All Star Festivities. The NBA All Star Starters were already announced and the NBA All Star Reserves were just announced the other night. Here’s a close look at them:





One thing that noticeably stands out is that there aren’t any Washington Wizards on the list. Well, to be fair Bradley Beal has missed the majority of this season due to multiple injuries . In his absence, both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have largely carried the torch for the team. Both of them are deserving of being named to the All Star Team. However, if both of them couldn’t make it, which one should have?

Kristaps Porzingis

When you think of The Unicorn Kristaps Porzingis, his play and tenure with the Washington Wizards has been constant. One word to sum up the big man’s play is consistency. Every night, he stretches the floor and hits a couple of big shots from beyond the ark. Every night, he defends the paint and blocks a shot or two out of bounds. Every night, KP gives the Wizards a little over 20 points per game. Porzingis is a Top Three Center in the Eastern Conference.

Two players deserving of All Star Selections- USA Today

Kyle Kuzma

Over the years, LeBron James has been known as a swiss army knife when it comes to basketball. The King simple does a little bit of everything well on the court. Kyle Kuzma has stepped up and leaned into that role for the Wizards. A large reason is due to coaching by HC Wes Unseld Jr. Any given night, Kuz could lead the team in scoring, rebounding, assist, blocks, steals or maybe even all of them at once. Sometimes, Kyle Kuzma will be asked to even take the last shot and win the game for the Wizards. It’s fair to say he has been their most valuable player this season.





The All Star Nod

It’s tough to call and really could go either way, but it’s safe to say Kyle Kuzma should have been named an All Star in this year’s All Star Game. He simply does too many things well. The coaches of the NBA decides the All Star Reserves. With that being said, from a coach’s perspective, Kyle Kuzma has been important to winning. He rarely misses any games, and he plays hard on both ends of the floor on every possession. Kyle “Klutch” Kuzma should have been an All Star this season.



