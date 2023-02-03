Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
NASDAQ
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
GIC Private Increases Position in I-MAB (IMAB)
Fintel reports that GIC Private has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.13MM shares of I-MAB (IMAB). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.83MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $98.13, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
NASDAQ
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.84, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ
EOG Resources Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.65% Yield (EOG)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), which saw buying by Director Michael T. Kerr.
NASDAQ
The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For EUSA
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (Symbol: EUSA), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $86.74 per unit.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
NASDAQ
Jabil (JBL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Jabil (JBL) closed at $83.44, marking a +0.99% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 15.88%...
NASDAQ
Gilead Sciences Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $86.12, changing hands for $86.36/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Comments / 0