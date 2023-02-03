Conservation officer, trooper rescue man from burning home in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A conservation officer and a state trooper rescued a man from a burning home in Delta County on Monday.

After receiving reports of a structure fire along U.S. Highway 2 in Rapid River, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Stephen Butzin and Michigan State Police Trooper Zane Weaver arrived at the scene minutes later.

According to the initial reports, an unidentified wife and husband were still inside the home.

"I was informed that the wife left the house, when she returned, she opened the door and smoke began to pour out of the residence, she then called 911," Butzin said.

Butzin and Weaver ran up to the door and a thick, brown smoke came out of the house. They also saw a woman standing outside of the house.

DNR officials say Weaver saw the man sitting on the couch and yelled for him to come out of the house, but he wouldn't.

"Trooper Weaver and I had to physically grab ahold of the husband and carry him out of the residence," Butzin said. "I believe he did not even know his house was on fire."

They discovered that the woman outside was the man's husband and they put the man in the couple's car and had the wife drive to the end of the street so that firefighters could get into the home.

Firefighters found a mattress burning inside a bedroom.

The couple was treated at the scene, with neither requesting medical attention.

The scene was cleared at 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.