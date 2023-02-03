ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, OR

Nestucca girls push win streak to 12 games

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29M7WZ_0kbtYFwU00

The Nestucca Bobcats girls’ basketball team extended their win streak to a dozen games with a home win over the Knappa Loggers on February 1, while the boys fell short in their matchup.

The girls were led by a standout performance from Hailee Knight in the win, and the boys were undermined by a slew of turnovers in a close loss.

Both girls’ teams came out of the gate ice cold and after four minutes had only combined for four points with the game knotted at two.

Nestucca applied high pressure on defense from the opening tip, but were repeatedly whistled for reach-in fouls, preventing them from establishing a rhythm early in the game.

But after the midway point in the period, Knight started driving to the rim, netting six points as part of a run that put the Bobcats ahead 13-4 after one.

Knappa cut into the lead in the second quarter, as referees continued to call the game tight, putting the Loggers into the bonus shortly into the period.

Nestucca went cold again from the field and saw their lead whittled down to a single point late in the quarter and 25-21 at the half.

After the break, the Bobcats came out of the locker room with a new focus, redoubling their defensive efforts while cutting down on reach-in fouls.

Shots also began falling from outside for the Bobcats, as Knight and Lyndie Hurliman each drained two threes in the quarter. Knight put up a team-high 20 points on the evening, while Hurliman chipped in 11.

The Bobcats held a 44-28 lead after the third quarter, a comfortable margin that they maintained during the fourth en route to a 53-36 final.

The win pushed the Bobcats to 16-5 on the season, ahead of the team’s final regular-season home game against Portland Christian on February 7.

The girls' have already secured a one seed in their league tournament and a spot in the statewide tournament that will follow.

The boys’ game followed the girls and was a much tighter contest.

Again, both teams came out cold but continued to hoist shots from deep throughout the first period and Nestucca trailed 7-10 after one quarter.

Throughout the night, the Bobcats’ struggled with defensive pressure from the Loggers, often trying to push the pace leading to a slew of turnovers.

Knappa extended its lead to 21-14 at the halfway point of the second quarter by taking advantage of one such stretch of sloppy offensive play by the Bobcats.

But Bryson Morgan responded for Nestucca, putting up eight of his 16 points for the night in the quarter while the entire team clamped down defensively.

By the time Morgan laid the ball in for an easy layup following a steal with time expiring in the half, the game was tied at 24.

After the break, Nestucca again began to struggle from the floor, allowing the Loggers to build a small lead that stood at 38-42 at the end of three.

The Bobcats never found their range from outside but shifted their focus to attacking the rim and drawing repeated fouls on the Loggers.

Nestucca was into the bonus early in the fourth quarter but started trying to push the pace leading to a string of ill-timed turnovers.

They trailed 43-48 with four minutes remaining in the game and lost by a final margin of 45-53.

With the loss, the Bobcats fell to 8-13 on the season and snapped a three-game winning streak. They are also off until a matchup with Portland Christian at home on February 7.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hillsboro News-Times

High-tech dominates Oregon's economy, sparking worries as it wobbles

The economy of Hillsboro and Washington County has become inextricably tied to the tech sector, thanks in large part to the presence and growth of chipmaker Intel Corp. in the region. While news of Intel’s financial struggles have dominated the news in the past year, there are a lot of other players in the region and a lot of other sectors that have grown alongside the semiconductor industry. “Intel is...
HILLSBORO, OR
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Injured snowmobiler rescued from Elk Lake Resort

Search and Rescue used a snow ambulance to bring an injured snowmobiler out of the backcountry on Saturday. The rider, a 44 year-old woman from Corvallis, was brought to Elk Lake Lodge where staff called Deschutes County Dispatch just before 1 p.m. According to Deputy Shane Zook, the Assistant Search...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

What’s a virga? It happened at the Oregon coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as ‘virga‘. A thin layer of dry air sometimes finds its way into near the surface. Rain falls from low hanging clouds, but as the precipitation falls into that layer of dry air it evaporates.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
SALEM, OR
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
oregonconfluence.com

Daisy Ridley Ruminates About The Oregon Coast And Filming “Sometimes I Think About Dying”

Of the small crew (about 20-25 people) around half were from Oregon. It filmed mostly in Astoria, as well as Seaside, Gearhart, and St Helens. Oregon Co-Producers, Steve Weisman and Kyle Eaton said, “The film was originally written for Maine, but they came here to look at the coast and fell in love with it and altered the story just a little to fit with the Northwest “. Weisman noted, “It was a fantastic shoot — the community of Astoria particularly was a welcoming joy to work with — municipalities, fire dept, police dept, chamber of commerce — and the people of the city were so great.“
ASTORIA, OR
highway58herald.org

Public comment period opens for proposed State Forest Implementation Plans

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry opens a 30-day comment period starting today on proposed Implementation Plan revisions for the Astoria, Forest Grove, Tillamook, North Cascade, West Oregon, and Western Lane (including the Veneta and Southwest units) state forest districts. The comment period begins Feb. 3 and...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

“It’s been a really odd 48 hours” Astoria Police Chief Kelly; “Victim” Rescued by US Coast Guard from Columbia Bar, Wanted for Stealing Boat, Other Bizarre Incidents in Clatsop County, Seaside Police Make Arrest Friday Evening

EDITOR’S NOTE: The US Coast Guard video went viral in minutes yesterday. It showed a dramatic rescue as a boat rolled in the waves on the Columbia River bar. You can spot a person aboard the boat attempting to get into the water as the Coast Guard helicopter swimmer is lowered … and then it rolls. The amazing rescue was successful the “victim” taken to the hospital and then released. The drama takes another strange turn as the “victim” is determined to be wanted in Canada, in Clatsop County and he had stolen the boat … Here is the press release from the Seaside Police Department detailing his arrent Friday evning, and the Associate Press coverage that provides more details. You can’t make up this stuff.
SEASIDE, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Woman Says She Was Attacked After Meeting Cowlitz County Man Online

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they say attacked a Rainier, Oregon, woman he met online and stole her car. Jonathan Solomon Friend of Longview is charged with second-degree assault, as well as theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree robbery for allegedly taking the woman’s 2015 Chrysler 200. His Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is set for Feb. 16.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
419
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy