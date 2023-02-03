Nestucca girls push win streak to 12 games

The Nestucca Bobcats girls’ basketball team extended their win streak to a dozen games with a home win over the Knappa Loggers on February 1, while the boys fell short in their matchup.

The girls were led by a standout performance from Hailee Knight in the win, and the boys were undermined by a slew of turnovers in a close loss.

Both girls’ teams came out of the gate ice cold and after four minutes had only combined for four points with the game knotted at two.

Nestucca applied high pressure on defense from the opening tip, but were repeatedly whistled for reach-in fouls, preventing them from establishing a rhythm early in the game.

But after the midway point in the period, Knight started driving to the rim, netting six points as part of a run that put the Bobcats ahead 13-4 after one.

Knappa cut into the lead in the second quarter, as referees continued to call the game tight, putting the Loggers into the bonus shortly into the period.

Nestucca went cold again from the field and saw their lead whittled down to a single point late in the quarter and 25-21 at the half.

After the break, the Bobcats came out of the locker room with a new focus, redoubling their defensive efforts while cutting down on reach-in fouls.

Shots also began falling from outside for the Bobcats, as Knight and Lyndie Hurliman each drained two threes in the quarter. Knight put up a team-high 20 points on the evening, while Hurliman chipped in 11.

The Bobcats held a 44-28 lead after the third quarter, a comfortable margin that they maintained during the fourth en route to a 53-36 final.

The win pushed the Bobcats to 16-5 on the season, ahead of the team’s final regular-season home game against Portland Christian on February 7.

The girls' have already secured a one seed in their league tournament and a spot in the statewide tournament that will follow.

The boys’ game followed the girls and was a much tighter contest.

Again, both teams came out cold but continued to hoist shots from deep throughout the first period and Nestucca trailed 7-10 after one quarter.

Throughout the night, the Bobcats’ struggled with defensive pressure from the Loggers, often trying to push the pace leading to a slew of turnovers.

Knappa extended its lead to 21-14 at the halfway point of the second quarter by taking advantage of one such stretch of sloppy offensive play by the Bobcats.

But Bryson Morgan responded for Nestucca, putting up eight of his 16 points for the night in the quarter while the entire team clamped down defensively.

By the time Morgan laid the ball in for an easy layup following a steal with time expiring in the half, the game was tied at 24.

After the break, Nestucca again began to struggle from the floor, allowing the Loggers to build a small lead that stood at 38-42 at the end of three.

The Bobcats never found their range from outside but shifted their focus to attacking the rim and drawing repeated fouls on the Loggers.

Nestucca was into the bonus early in the fourth quarter but started trying to push the pace leading to a string of ill-timed turnovers.

They trailed 43-48 with four minutes remaining in the game and lost by a final margin of 45-53.

With the loss, the Bobcats fell to 8-13 on the season and snapped a three-game winning streak. They are also off until a matchup with Portland Christian at home on February 7.

