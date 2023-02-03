Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
abc27.com
Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
Susquehanna River Islands Popular with Boaters Sold to State of Pa.
A pair of privately owned, uninhabited islands in the Susquehanna River have been sold to the state of Pennsylvania. Independence and Baileys Island, located just north of City Island in Harrisburg, were in the same family for generations. They were once home to a dance hall and a ferry route, but now the vacant islands are just a fun destination for boaters.
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination …. Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. SUPERBOWL SUPER FAN. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex …. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex abuse arrests involving Jehovah’s Witnesses members.
Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
theburgnews.com
Bob’s Art Blog: Sweethearts & Folkies
With Valentine’s Day a mere week away, I want you to meet a group of folk artists I refer to as “The Sweethearts of the Rodeo.” What on earth could a fabric collage creator, a rug hooker, a scrimshander and an assemblage architect have in common? You’ll need to keep reading to learn the secrets they share.
abc27.com
Burlington opening new York County retail store
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
local21news.com
CBS 21's "Unsolved in PA" Podcast takes you inside Central PA cold cases
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — If you're a podcast lover, listen up!. CBS 21 is launching a new podcast called "Unsolved in PA". We're continuing to dig into cold cases from right here in Central PA with the hope that someone in our community has information that could crack the case.
Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash
A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
abc27.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
theburgnews.com
Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination
A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
abc27.com
Dog accidentally put through HIA security x-ray machine
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Tweet from a Travel Safety Administration (TSA) spokesperson, a small dog was accidentally put through the x-ray machine at Harrisburg International Airport. The dog, which was in a small carrying case, was not harmed. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
local21news.com
GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum
York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
WGAL
Loaded gun found in York County man's carry-on at Harrisburg International Airport
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — TheTransportation Security Administration says its officers at Harrisburg International Airport prevented a York County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto his flight on Monday. The 9mm gun was loaded with seven bullets. The gun was caught as the man, who is from Dillsburg, entered the...
