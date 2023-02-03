ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

abc27.com

Highest-rated bars in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated bars and pubs in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. When Stacker was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon

Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon. Pennsylvania Acting AG announces multiple child sex abuse arrests involving Jehovah's Witnesses members.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Historic York County landmark in jeopardy of being demolished

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — For 275 years, the historic Hoke House has greeted people as they enter the borough of Spring Grove. "I feel like this house is the cornerstone to this community," said Holly Seymour. "Cars come through, this is one of the first places they see. It’s kind of like the heartbeat of Spring Grove.”
SPRING GROVE, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
theburgnews.com

Bob’s Art Blog: Sweethearts & Folkies

With Valentine’s Day a mere week away, I want you to meet a group of folk artists I refer to as “The Sweethearts of the Rodeo.” What on earth could a fabric collage creator, a rug hooker, a scrimshander and an assemblage architect have in common? You’ll need to keep reading to learn the secrets they share.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Burlington opening new York County retail store

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Burlington retail department store is set to open in York in the coming months. The new Burlington retail store is set to be located at 2845 Concord Rd. in the York Town Center, according to Burlington. This new storefront is a relocation of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Dogs take over The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was all about dogs on Monday at the Great American Outdoor Show!. Nearly 100 canines were competing at the DockDogs Competition, a crowd favorite. Participating dogs competed in three different events including big air, extreme vertical and the speed retrieve. All dogs were eligible to...
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg man, Mercersburg woman die in U.S. 30 crash

A both drivers died Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, as the result of a head-on collision on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township. Pennsylvania State Police said Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg was eastbound on Lincoln Way West, also known as U.S. 30, at 2:01 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Transit he was driving crossed the center lane.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of January 26, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.13%.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Former Mulberry Street Bridge encampment site emptied, fenced off for extermination

A fence now surrounds the site of a former homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge, as Harrisburg begins a multi-week rodent extermination. On Monday morning, crews worked to finish installing the fencing to keep people from going under the bridge while the city attempts to rid the area of what they have called a rat infestation, Communications Director Matt Maisel explained.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
LEBANON, PA
iheart.com

No Specific Timetable For PPL Investigation

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A spokesman for the state Public Utilities Commission says its Bureau of Consumer Services is reviewing all consumers complaints about unusually high PPL bills. Nils Hagen-Frederiksen says the process of helping individual customers will be conducted at the same time as a broader investigation is staged by the Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement. However, he added in a statement late last week that's there's no specific timetable for that investigation. He only said that I and E will conduct the review in what he calls a "timely manner." Also, P-P-L has said it would waive all late fees for January and February and that power would not be shut off for non-payment through March 31st.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Adams County farm introduces 'Goat Cuddles and Cocoa'

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and one south central Pennsylvania business is getting in the spirit. Creekside Farm and Market in Adams County hosted "Goat Cuddles and Cocoa" in preparation for the holiday. Families got the chance to interact and play with goats...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Dog accidentally put through HIA security x-ray machine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Tweet from a Travel Safety Administration (TSA) spokesperson, a small dog was accidentally put through the x-ray machine at Harrisburg International Airport. The dog, which was in a small carrying case, was not harmed. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

GVI is focus of monthly York Police Commissioner forum

York, PA — Tackling crime in the City of York. Tonight, the police commissioner is holding a public forum to address the steps being taken to fight back. One of the city’s strategies is GVI which stands for Group Violence Intervention. “Each person is a resource,” said Tiff...
YORK, PA

