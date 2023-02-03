ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Google Aims to Overtake ChatGPT’s Head Start With Launch of AI Chatbot ‘Bard’

Google is launching its own chatbot in the latest effort to bring competition to Microsoft’s hyper-popular ChatGPT. The release of “Bard,” its conversational artificial intelligence service, comes days after the tech giant invested $300 million in startup Anthropic, which is developing its own chatbot technology. But the technology behind Bard reflects Google’s own research, Sundar Pinchai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post late Monday.
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Suggests US Send ‘Trump Baby’ Balloon to China After Rubio Says They’d Shoot It Down ‘a Lot Sooner’ (Video)

The inflatable caricature portrays the twice-impeached former president as an angry orange baby holding a smartphone. Now that’s China’s surveillance balloon has been shot down by the U.S., “The View” host Ana Navarro has a suggestion on which balloon we should send to get shot down by them. And yes, it involves twice-impeached former president Donald Trump.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Futurism

OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"

In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
coinchapter.com

Average American Citizen Owes Nearly $100K Thanks to Sky-Puncturing US National Debt

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The US national debt has reached $31.5 trillion, prompting economists to predict serious economic consequences. The country could be looking at a period of higher interest rates, tax hikes, and spending cuts. Moreover, the event of the US government accumulating more debt could exacerbate the problems, like throwing the country into a fiscal crisis.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Hollywood’s China Predicament: New Law Restricts U.S. Cooperation On Projects Modified To Appease Beijing

EXCLUSIVE: The furor over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. airspace has further chilled D.C.-Beijing tensions, but the entertainment industry already has been swept up in the heightened atmosphere of American hawkishness. Hollywood studios and producers are poised to get a new level of scrutiny over their dealings with China — reflecting a bipartisan hardline toward Beijing and escalating concerns over its influence. A little publicized provision of a recently passed defense bill restricts the U.S. government from spending funds on movies that, to gain entry into the Chinese marketplace, are altered in the face of Chinese government dictates. The...
Washington Examiner

Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans

The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
BILLINGS, MT
Defense One

China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says

The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home

A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
OHIO STATE
New York Post

US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector

US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
TheDailyBeast

China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos.But if you need a primer: The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Feb. 2 that it was tracking a balloon flying roughly 60,000 feet over Billings, Montana. The object had entered U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, before making its way through Canada and finally to the U.S. eastern seaboard,...
MONTANA STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy