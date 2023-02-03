Read full article on original website
All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.
Google Aims to Overtake ChatGPT’s Head Start With Launch of AI Chatbot ‘Bard’
Google is launching its own chatbot in the latest effort to bring competition to Microsoft’s hyper-popular ChatGPT. The release of “Bard,” its conversational artificial intelligence service, comes days after the tech giant invested $300 million in startup Anthropic, which is developing its own chatbot technology. But the technology behind Bard reflects Google’s own research, Sundar Pinchai, CEO of Google and parent company Alphabet, said in a blog post late Monday.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
Major meat shortage looming as national cattle herd shrinks & egg shortage reaches crisis levels.
Protein production in the traditional sense; pork, beef, chicken, and eggs, is about to face some significant supply chain challenges nationally. Stocking up on protein now could save you a considerable amount of money 6 months down the road. However, it may take more than stocking up, because the market will not return to normal for the foreseeable future.
‘The View': Ana Navarro Suggests US Send ‘Trump Baby’ Balloon to China After Rubio Says They’d Shoot It Down ‘a Lot Sooner’ (Video)
The inflatable caricature portrays the twice-impeached former president as an angry orange baby holding a smartphone. Now that’s China’s surveillance balloon has been shot down by the U.S., “The View” host Ana Navarro has a suggestion on which balloon we should send to get shot down by them. And yes, it involves twice-impeached former president Donald Trump.
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Average American Citizen Owes Nearly $100K Thanks to Sky-Puncturing US National Debt
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The US national debt has reached $31.5 trillion, prompting economists to predict serious economic consequences. The country could be looking at a period of higher interest rates, tax hikes, and spending cuts. Moreover, the event of the US government accumulating more debt could exacerbate the problems, like throwing the country into a fiscal crisis.
Hollywood’s China Predicament: New Law Restricts U.S. Cooperation On Projects Modified To Appease Beijing
EXCLUSIVE: The furor over a Chinese spy balloon that flew over U.S. airspace has further chilled D.C.-Beijing tensions, but the entertainment industry already has been swept up in the heightened atmosphere of American hawkishness. Hollywood studios and producers are poised to get a new level of scrutiny over their dealings with China — reflecting a bipartisan hardline toward Beijing and escalating concerns over its influence. A little publicized provision of a recently passed defense bill restricts the U.S. government from spending funds on movies that, to gain entry into the Chinese marketplace, are altered in the face of Chinese government dictates. The...
'Good Luck Fed:' MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard Sees Central Bank Facing 2 Tricky Scenarios
MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard has explained the dilemma faced by the Federal Reserve in the current economic environment as akin to avoiding ‘Charybdis and Scylla' — the proverbial notion of choosing the lesser of the two evils. According to the Labor Department’s report, the U.S. economy added 517,000...
Spy balloon dubbed a ‘wake up call’ to China’s war plans
The Chinese spy balloon that disrupted commercial airspace around Billings, Montana, and then floated across the country this weekend, is a “wake up call” to the communist country’s larger threat of war, according to military experts who have been charting Beijing’s expansion for decades. On background,...
China’s Balloon May Have Taught the US More Than Beijing Learned From It, General Says
The recently-downed Chinese spy balloon may have sent more useful information to the Pentagon than to Beijing, U.S. military officials said Monday. The weather balloon presented “a potential opportunity for us to collect intel where we had gaps on prior balloons,” and that could help NORAD more quickly detect future spy attempts, NORAD and NORTHCOM head Gen. Glen David VanHerck told reporters at the Pentagon.
In the technology war with China, America’s advantage is found at home
A titanic struggle is underway between America and China. At its heart is a battle for technological supremacy. FBI Director Christopher Wray has called China “the greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality.” He has spoken about how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes it is in…
US firms pumping billions into China’s AI sector
US investors were involved in at least 37% of all investment transactions in China’s artificial intelligence, or AI, sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a new report. Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology found that $40.2 billion of the total money raised by all Chinese AI companies over this time period had US backing. However, the center couldn’t determine what percentage of that amount came from US investors or investors abroad. The money went to 251 Chinese AI companies, and 91% of the US investment came as venture capital to earlier-stage businesses. “Some of the largest investments include Goldman Sachs’ solo investment...
China: New hypersonic generator 'capable' of powering future weapons
A team of researchers from Beijing has created a generator "capable" of converting hot gas at hypersonic speeds into a powerful electric current. The electricity generated can be used to power military lasers, microwave weapons, rail guns, and other pulsed energy weapons, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday.
Meta Permitted to Buy VR Fitness Firm, Despite Monopoly Concerns – Here’s Why
On Friday, Meta Platforms Inc. beat an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission over the acquisition of VR fitness firm Within – and now, the federal judge who presided over the case released his full 65-page ruling detailing the “why.”. In the case decided before the...
Twitter Blue Is Floundering: Just 0.2% of Active Users Subscribe to the Elon Musk Service (Report)
Twitter’s Blue subscription tier counts just 180,000 paying users as of the middle of last month, a figure that represents 0.2% of the social media app’s monthly active users, according to a report from The Information. The news comes just two months after Twitter Blue’s launch via an...
China’s Spy Balloon Isn’t as Low Tech as You Think
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve likely heard about the Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and floated its way into the hearts of millions of Americans—as well as over highly secured and classified locations like military bases and missile silos.But if you need a primer: The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Feb. 2 that it was tracking a balloon flying roughly 60,000 feet over Billings, Montana. The object had entered U.S. airspace over the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28, before making its way through Canada and finally to the U.S. eastern seaboard,...
