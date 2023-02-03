ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Larry Hagans Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say.

Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

The vehicle had recently been carjacked at gunpoint in the Riverdale area on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from the 800 block of Rittenhouse Street.

When detectives took Hagans into custody, they found a loaded handgun in his coat.

Callers with any information about this case are urged to contact detectives at 301-516-3788. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Xxxxxxx
4d ago

And the politicians of Maryland are in an all out push to keep law abiding CC permit holders from being able to carry anywhere other than their property. This just goes to show criminals do not care about the law and all this new push does in make law abiding people sitting ducks.

Doug Peluzzo
4d ago

He will be out by Monday on a cashless bond and car jacking another victim within days.

DmoneySwift
4d ago

Driving a STOLEN CARJACKED vehicle for 2 WEEKS?!? Instead of being in DUNKIN DONUTS the PGPD should’ve been FINDING that vehicle with the CARJACKERS!

Daily Voice

