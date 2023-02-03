Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights

Larry Hagans Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say.

Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.

The vehicle had recently been carjacked at gunpoint in the Riverdale area on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from the 800 block of Rittenhouse Street.

When detectives took Hagans into custody, they found a loaded handgun in his coat.

Callers with any information about this case are urged to contact detectives at 301-516-3788. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

