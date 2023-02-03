ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.7 WCYY

Cake Returns to Portland, Maine This July at Thompson’s Point

Mixed in with the grunge lords and the punk rock revolution of the 90's lies a band with a distinctive sound and some unforgettable songs. That band would be Cake, whose best known for their jams "The Distance" and "Sheep Go To Heaven" as well as their use of the obscure instrument known as the vibraslap. It's been nearly 5 years since Cake has performed in the northeast but that will change this August with a show at Thompson's Point in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

10 Things That Made the Subzero Maine Temperatures Less Sucky

That harsh cold was hard, but there were a couple of beautiful and fun things. The windchills that hit Maine Friday and all day Saturday were brutal. Brutal is not an exaggeration. It was rough. I can't find numbers (I'm sure they will be reported) but fire departments across the state were dealing with frozen and burst pipes up and down the state! I'm no exception. Of course, it happens on a weekend. That actually kicks off the 10 things that made that subzero weather less sucky!
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

Should Maine Require a Photo ID to Vote?

There’s currently debate in Augusta about the possibility of a bill that would require a license or some form of government ID to vote in Maine. According to WGME. supporters say showing an ID prevents voter fraud before it happens. Opponents say there is currently no evidence of voter fraud in the state.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Future USS Augusta expected to be commissioned in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) A speedy warship bearing the name of Maine’s capital city will likely be commissioned into service in the state. The future USS Augusta already has been christened at the Austal USA shipyard on the Alabama coast, and the ship could be ready to formally enter service this fall. Navy officials examined possible commissioning ceremony sites in Portland late last week, then traveled to Augusta to meet with local officials and tour the city, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Bed bugs found at Maine elementary school

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hartford-Sumner Elementary School says another bedbug was found in the school Monday. The school says it will continue to remain open and conduct inspections if necessary. In a Facebook post, the school says a pest control company will be treating the school over winter break.
PORTLAND, ME
