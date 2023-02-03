Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Fire department called after customer gets trapped in Wingstop bathroom
A TikToker documented her brother getting trapped inside a Wingstop bathroom, which ended with the fire department being called to the rescue. In a viral clip with 331,000 views, Allie (allymander_20) said that while her brother was using the bathroom at Wingstop, the lock became jammed and he couldn’t exit.
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
