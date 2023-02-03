HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

PLAINFIELD, NJ - Firefighters are battling a fire in Plainfield that can be seen from municipal lot 6.
According to Breaking News Network alerts, the 172 East Front Street address had companies opening up a cockloft that Fire Engineering notes “is a void space that is created between the top floor ceiling and the roof decking."
Mutual aid from Springfield, Fanwood, Westfield, North Plainfield, Scotch Plains, Cranford, Elizabeth, Roselle Park and Union County were noted at the scene, in addition to a New Jersey State fire marshal.
Westfield Police were seen operating a drone for reconnaissance.
A 9:49 p.m. BNN alert notes three aerial units are in service, with fire showing from the roof, and at 10:14 p.m., heavy fire through the roof of the one-story commercial building was threatening a three-story exposure building.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
