Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocacy Program provides vital help to domestic violence victims

ASBURY PARK, NJ — With help from Mercy Center’s community victim advocates, 2023 will be a year of hope and peace for one young victim of domestic violence who fled her native country in the Middle East while pregnant and with her two-year-old daughter in tow.

“Hema” escaped her abusers and arrived in the U.S. in

September seeking asylum. With no money to care for herself or her daughter “Tamar” she turned to Mercy Center, which serves Asbury Park and the greater Monmouth County area, for help.

Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocate Coordinator, Nicole Rodriguez, and its Arabic-speaking advocate, Alaa Alyoubi, began the process of helping Hema seek asylum and coordinated emergency housing and social services for her and her toddler.

They were also connected to Mercy Center’s Pantry to receive fresh, nutritious food.

In November, Hema welcomed another beautiful, healthy child into the world, named “Tali.”

The nurses asked her if they could call her family and friends. Hema told them there was nobody.

When Hema thought she was alone with just her baby girls, her friends at Mercy Center walked into her hospital room carrying a bassinet, baby clothes, diapers, formula and more.

Rodriguez and Alyoubi had ensured that Hema had everything she needed to care for her children.

Crying tears of joy and gratitude, Hema told the nurses and doctors, “This is my family.”

“It warms my heart to know our team at Mercy Center is giving this mom and her children hope and peace in the New Year,” Rodriguez said, adding, “We are giving them the resources and assistance to make 2023 and the rest of their lives brighter.”

Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocacy Program, offered through Mercy Center’s Family Resource Center, helps victims and survivors, including family members, who have been affected by domestic violence and/or sexual violence within Monmouth County.

Mercy Center receives referrals from 180 Turning Lives Around, police departments, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, schools and hospitals.

Mercy Center’s four community victims advocates, who collectively speak English, Spanish, Arabic and Creole, are currently assisting approximately 300 victims of domestic violence.

The non-profit organization’s community victims advocates provide court accompaniment, emergency housing and other emergency services, including assistance with filing restraining orders, transportation assistance to courts, emotional support and counseling, technology and job training assistance and more.

“Every client has different needs, so we evaluate the needs on a case-by-case basis. Some people need clothes, others need food, so we assess their needs and work out an individual plan,” Mercy Center Executive Director Kim Guadagno said.

“In ‘Hema’s’ situation, her newborn needed so many things, so we wanted to make sure the baby's immediate needs were supported too,” Guadagno noted.

Mercy Center’s Community Victim Advocacy Program, which has served thousands of victims of domestic violence and other crimes since its inception, is supported by public and private funding.

Mercy Center offers emergency services to address crucial needs such as food, personal care items, clothing and temporary assistance with household utility bills.

Mercy Center’s Food Pantry is open every weekday, only one of two food pantries open full-time in the area, and offers a self-choice selection in a stigma-free, friendly environment.

The non-profit’s Family Resource Center is a “one-stop shop” for information, advocacy, counseling, resources and culturally specific, multilingual programs and services related to the support and preservation of families.

The Family Resource Center offers group, virtual, and individual counseling to help families maintain healthier lives and relationships.



