Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend.

The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice this season. But, In their second season meeting on Thursday, the Trojans won by just one point in overtime against the Patriots.

St. Thomas Aquinas is the defending tournament champion.

Locally, the Woodbridge Barrons are seeded 12th; the Carteret Rambers,20th; JFK’s Mustangs, 25th; and New Brunswick High’s Zebras at 26th.

The top four seeds, after St. Thomas Aquinas and Colonia, are South River and St. Joseph.

The first preliminary round is scheduled for Saturday with 10 games.

The second round will be Monday, with the third round on Wednesday. Quarterfinals will be played the weekend of Feb. 11-12, the semis on Feb. 14, and the final Friday, Feb. 17.

Local matchups are as follows:

● 25-J.F. Kennedy at 24-Highland Park, winner at 9-Perth Amboy, winner at 8-Piscataway

● 28-East Brunswick Tech at 21-Sayreville, winner at 12-Woodbridge, winner at 5-South Plainfield

● 29-Piscataway Tech at 20-Carteret, winner at 13-Spotswood, winner at 4-St. Joseph

● 26-New Brunswick at 23-Calvary Christian, winner at 10-J.P. Stevens, winner at 7-South Brunswick

● 31-Dunellen at 18-Timothy Christian, winner at 15-Monroe, winner at 2-Colonia.



