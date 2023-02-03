ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia, NJ

Boys Basketball: Greater Middlesex Conference Seeds Announced

By Tony Gallotto
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, NJ — Colonia High’s Patriots are seeded second in the Greater Middlesex Conference boys basketball tournament, which gets under way with preliminary rounds this weekend.

The No. 1 seed went to the St. Thomas Aquinas Trojans. That Edison high school (formerly Biship Ahr) has defeated Colonia twice this season. But, In their second season meeting on Thursday, the Trojans won by just one point in overtime against the Patriots.

St. Thomas Aquinas is the defending tournament champion.

Locally, the Woodbridge Barrons are seeded 12th; the Carteret Rambers,20th; JFK’s Mustangs, 25th; and New Brunswick High’s Zebras at 26th.

The top four seeds, after St. Thomas Aquinas and Colonia, are South River and St. Joseph.

The first preliminary round is scheduled for Saturday with 10 games.

The second round will be Monday, with the third round on Wednesday. Quarterfinals will be played the weekend of Feb. 11-12, the semis on Feb. 14, and the final Friday, Feb. 17.

Local matchups are as follows:

● 25-J.F. Kennedy at 24-Highland Park, winner at 9-Perth Amboy, winner at 8-Piscataway

● 28-East Brunswick Tech at 21-Sayreville, winner at 12-Woodbridge, winner at 5-South Plainfield

● 29-Piscataway Tech at 20-Carteret, winner at 13-Spotswood, winner at 4-St. Joseph

● 26-New Brunswick at 23-Calvary Christian, winner at 10-J.P. Stevens, winner at 7-South Brunswick

● 31-Dunellen at 18-Timothy Christian, winner at 15-Monroe, winner at 2-Colonia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjWn4_0kbtTwv600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Drops Ridgefield, 69-57

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Ryan Lagrasta scored 36 points, including 10 in the first quarter, as Wood-Ridge defeated Ridgefield, 69-57, in an NJIC non-divisional contest Tuesday evening in Wood-Ridge.  The Blue Devils jumped out to a 22-6 lead after one quarter. Ridgefield battled back, cutting the lead to 32-25 at the half.  Wood-Ridge extended the lead in the third quarter to 51-41. Lagrasta sank five three pointers for the Blue Devils while going 9 of 11 from the foul line.  Christian Nario added 16 points for Wood-Ridge, while Owen Caprio added eight points. Jason Marasciulo had 20 points for Ridgefield, while Chris Pallata had 14 and Elijiah Espinal had 12. Ridgefield (10-12) 6 19 16 16 57 Wood-Ridge (9-12) 22 10 19 18 69               2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Chris Pallata 7 0 0 14   Nick Pollata 1 1 0 5   Alan Garcia 0 0 0 0   Elijiah Espinal 3 1 0 12   Jason Marasciulo 8 1 1 20   Sebastian Botero 3 0 0 6     22 3 1 57                 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 6 5 9 36   Ryan George 0 0 2 2   Owen Caprio 1 2 0 8   Eric Barton 3 0 1 7   Daniel Castro 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 0 0 0 0   Klejdi Elezaj 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 4 2 2 16   Totals: 14 9 14 69  
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lizzie Calandruccio Scores 21 Points as Chargers Win Nail-Biter

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team wrapped up its 17th victory of the season over Montgomery High School on Monday in a back-and-forth game that went down to the final minutes of the game. Spotswood defeated Montgomery 37-33 behind a 21-point offensive performance by sophomore standout Lizzie Calandruccio. The Chargers took a 19-12 point lead into the halftime break, but Montgomery made the final two quarters of the game interesting. Montgomery outscored the Chargers 13-9 in the third quarter to make the final quarter of the game a nail-biter. Spotswood hung on, scoring nine in the last...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Boys Hoops Defeat Ocean 54-53 on DiPietro's Free Throw with One Second Left

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Boys Basketball team advanced in the Shore Conference with a 54-53 victory over Ocean Township on Tuesday.   The sixteenth-seeded Rams edged out the seventeenth-seeded Spartans.  The Rams had possession with 10 seconds left in the contest on an inbounds play.  The ball touched a few Rams and Max DiPietro drove to the hoop and drew a two shot foul with one second left.  DiPietro converted on the first to give the Rams the 54-53 victory. Southern faces a mighty challenge as they advance to take up the Shore's top team Manasquan on Thursday on the road.   Ocean Township (15-7) 13 17 16 7 53 Southern (13-9) 15 16 10 13 54 Player Stats Ocean Township Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Ron Richardson 6 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 Ben Robinson 1 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 Zayier Dean 6 1 3 0 18 0 0 0 0 Brandon Loughlin 6 0 1 0 13 0 0 0 0 Keith Allen 2 0 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 Totals: 21 2 5 0 53 0 0 0 0 Southern Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Pat Gaffney 2 1 2 0 9 0 0 0 0 Justin Silva 2 3 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 Caden Schubiger 0 5 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 Max DiPietro 2 1 1 0 8 0 0 0 0 Tom Menegus 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cooper Dempsey 0 3 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 Andy Falletta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 9 13 3 0 48 0 0 0 0    
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46

DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

RHS Wrestling Coach Inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

RANDOLPH, NJ- Retired Randolph High School Coach and beloved Health and Physical Education teacher Mike Suk was inducted into the New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Prior to beginning his career as a Coach, he had an illustrious personal career as both an elite high school and collegiate athlete. As a student at Somerville High School, he earned 8 varsity letters in Football, Wrestling, and Track; captaining all three teams. At Somerville he earned the Sam Yohn Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete his senior year. He then took his athletic talent and leadership skills to Glassboro State...
RANDOLPH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta's Helen Morgan New Archery Team Competing in State and National Tournaments

SPARTA, NJ – Students race down the ramp to the gym at Helen Morgan to take their turn with a bow during the free period at the end of the school day– only after they got their work done. “Did you get your work done,” archery coach AJ Agnor said. “Yes,” came the reply. “But did you do it correctly,” the coach asked. “Yes,” came the reply. “Okay - get your bow.” In just the second year of the program the students are enthusiastic and their numbers are growing. This year 85 students tried out for the 24 slots on the fifth grade competition team. The coaches...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Huskers Basketball Wins at Somers

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - It was a great win for Yorktown against rival Somers, 38-35, on Tuesday (1/31).   “It meant everything to us as a team to beat Somers on its Senior Night,” said Yorktown’s Olivia Lucas, who tallied a game-high 11 points. “We had a tough game on Friday (1/27) vs. Lakeland, so to bounce back with a big win like this is great.”  Lucas’ teammate, Kaitlyn Judge (10 points), echoed her excitement about the victory.  “The entire energy in the gym with the Yorktown-Somers rivalry and the desire to beat them on their Senior Night was really there,” Judge said. “We knew coming...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Bernards Girls Ski Teams Places Second; Boys Ski Team Places Sixth at Weekend Race

VERNON, NJ - Bernards High School's ski race teams made an impressive showing at Sunday’s Winter4Kids competition, with the girls' team earning second place and freshman Hannah Vinegra taking her first top-ten finish. The boys also gave a noteworthy performance, placing sixth overall and featuring Owen Liming in his inaugural placement on the leaderboard. It was certainly a day to remember for Bernards Ski Teams!
BERNARDS, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Mourning Death of 8th Grader Shawn Hackett, Memorial Plans Announced

HAMILTON, NJ -- Hamilton Township is mourning the loss of Grice Middle School eighth grader -- Shawn Hackett -- who passed away suddenly last week. Principal Dwayne Walker said in a letter to the community that Shawn passed away as a result of an accident while on a family vacation adding that "all of us are grieving this tragic loss."  The school had made a crisis intervention team made up of Grice guidance counselors, district guidance staff, and the Mercer County Traumatic Loss Coalition (TLC) available to students. "An increased level of individual and group counseling services has been made available to our school community....
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

UPDATE - Route 15 South Reopened After School Bus Fire

SPARTA, NJ – Sparta police report Route 15 south from Route 517 to Blue Heron overpass is closed because of a school bus fire. No one was injured and all students have safely been evacuated from the bus and are awaiting alternate transportation, police said. The cause of the fire is unknown but the bus was not involved in an accident, police said. The bus is from a private bus company out of Newark and the special needs students on the bus were in area participating in Special Olympics activities, according to police. Police do not have information about which school district the children are from and will be providing updates as additional information becomes available.  Police ask drivers to avoid the area.  
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mt. Laurel Police Kick Off Fundraising Efforts for K-9 Unit

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) has begun its 2023 K-9 Fundraising Campaign. As the MLPD's K-9 unit is funded entirely on donations, the Department is looking to residents and businesses for support as it looks to grow the program while actively funding its two current K-9 teams. Without financial support from the Mount Laurel community, the K-9 unit would not exist.  According to a letter sent to the community by Mount Laurel Chief of Police Judy Lynn Schiavone, the MLPD's K-9 teams "enhance the police department's ability to find missing people, apprehend criminals and root out unlawful narcotic activity....
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ State Police Holding Two Open Testing Days for Dispatcher Positions

HAMILTON, NJ — The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Communications Bureau will be holding two upcoming open walk-in testing days for the position of Public Safety Telecommunicator Trainee for an assignment at the NJSP's Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic County locations.  The tests will take place on Saturday, February 11 and Saturday, February 18 at the NJSP's Hamilton Communications Center, located at 1400 Negron Drive in Hamilton. Testing times are 8:30AM, 11:00AM or 1:30PM. The test takes approximately two hours. Thirty-two people can take the test per session.  The NJSP offers successful candidates state-of-the-art training and provides all certifications needed to succeed in this fast-paced, rewarding and exciting line of work.  New salary ranges run from $43,623 as a Trainee and between $45,583 and $64,129 for a Public Safety Telecommunicator.  No registration is required for the February 11 and February 18 test days — just walk in. Doors will close promptly at 8:30AM, 11:00AM and 1:30PM.  Those taking a test must bring the following documents: valid identification, Social Security card and updated resume which includes contact e-mail and phone number. Testing will be assigned on first come basis. For questions or more information, call (609) 963-6900, Ext. 7841, or e-mail communicationsbureau@njsp.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tap Water in Central Jersey May have Slight Taste and Smell of Chlorine in Upcoming Weeks

CAMDEN, NJ - Tap water in central New Jersey may have a slight taste and smell of chlorine during the upcoming weeks as New Jersey American Water temporarily changes its water treatment process for maintenance. The company says that this is normal and will only be temporary until the system maintenance is complete, according to a press release. As part of its annual maintenance, New Jersey American Water will change its treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company’s Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Water Treatment plants. The company has been routinely using these chemicals since the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli

One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb....
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy