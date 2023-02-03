ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY

Gonzaga women's basketball moves down six spots in recent AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a dominating win Saturday in the Bay Area, the Gonzaga women's basketball team fell six spots in the latest AP Poll. They are now the No. 23-ranked team in the country according to the poll. Prior to the Zags' 78-56 win against the USF Dons...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile

Wil Smith had to talk his way into running in Saturday’s Washington State Open at the Podium. Then he ran his way into a little bit of history. The Gonzaga University sophomore became the third Spokane high school alum to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, surging past Duncan Hamilton on the final lap and taking away the Montana State standout’s Podium record to highlight the 32-team meet.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56

SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Sandpoint Reader

Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault

SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. "Puppies, pregnant...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
OnlyInYourState

Don’t Discount These 7 Local Ghost Stories Until You’ve Explored The Town Of Spokane, Washington Yourself

Ghosts live in Spokane, Washington, as anyone who visits these seven haunted places may attest. The legends and lore attached to them have taken on lives of their own over the past century, in some cases. Regardless of your level of belief in ghosts, curses, or other phenomena, these sites are fun to visit, whether as a special trip or as part of a walking tour of downtown Spokane. What’s fun about these places is there are some classic architecture and interior design elements to experience, apart from the potential for ghost sightings.
SPOKANE, WA

