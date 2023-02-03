Read full article on original website
KXLY
Gonzaga women's basketball moves down six spots in recent AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite a dominating win Saturday in the Bay Area, the Gonzaga women's basketball team fell six spots in the latest AP Poll. They are now the No. 23-ranked team in the country according to the poll. Prior to the Zags' 78-56 win against the USF Dons...
Look: Incredible block by Gonzaga's Hunter Sallis leads to huge dunk against Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga Bulldogs were rolling in the first half of their top-25 showdown with Saint Mary's on Saturday night. The Zags made several impressive defensive plays, but none bigger than Hunter Sallis' block. Up 21-13 with 8:26 remaining in the first half, Sallis chased down SMC's Logan Johnson on a ...
College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Saint Mary’s prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga Saint Mary’s. The Saint Mary’s Gaels have not yet lost a game in WCC play. Coach Randy...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga's Wil Smith becomes first in program history to run a sub 4-minute mile
Wil Smith had to talk his way into running in Saturday’s Washington State Open at the Podium. Then he ran his way into a little bit of history. The Gonzaga University sophomore became the third Spokane high school alum to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, surging past Duncan Hamilton on the final lap and taking away the Montana State standout’s Podium record to highlight the 32-team meet.
KXLY
No. 17 Gonzaga bounces back, beats USF on the road 78-56
SAN FRANCISCO — The Gonzaga women's basketball team responded to their upset loss on Thursday with a dominant win against the USF Dons on Saturday. The No. 17-ranked Zags took a trip to the Bay Area to face Santa Clara and USF. On Thursday, the Broncos beat the Zags, winning 77-72 and snapping the Zags' 14-game winning streak.
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s: Game time, TV schedule, and how to stream online
It seems weird to call a WCC contest one of the biggest games of the year, especially when the Zags have faced off against the likes of Texas, Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan State, and Alabama, among others. But alas, here we are. The No. 12 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs head to the...
KREM
Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Sandpoint Reader
Fish and Game responds to ‘unusual’ coyote behavior in Bonner County
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint. In early January, reports were received of coyotes roaming the Schweitzer ski resort, chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KXLY
Chinese spy balloon travels east across our nation
SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Chinese spy balloon has been slowly traveling across our nation's skies over the past few days, and continues to move east, raising concerns. Officials confirm the balloon, which is the size of three buses, has traveled for days from Western Alaska to the Midwest. It's gone over, and will continue over, nuclear and missile facilities.
KXLY
That's no weather balloon
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
KXLY
Convicted Spokane killer arrested again for assault
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than 10 years after he was sentenced to prison for killing a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane, a man has been arrested again for assault in Spokane. Avondre Graham was sentenced in November 2013 for killing Sharlotte McGill as she walked her dog...
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups. Path of Hope is dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies. "Puppies, pregnant...
Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%
Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
KXLY
'This person is going to kill me': Visitor to Spokane describes downtown attack now blamed on recently-released convicted killer
SPOKANE, Wash - A man convicted of killing a woman in Spokane in 2012 allegedly committed a new crime just weeks after he was released from prison and attacked a stranger just two months later. Documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court show Avondre Graham is charge with assaulting and...
KHQ Right Now
2012 Centennial Trail killer arrested again for assaulting woman in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two-time felon, 28-year-old Avondre Graham, was arrested last month for attacking a woman and attempting to sexually assault her. He is the same man convicted of murdering a woman on the Centennial Trail in 2012. According to a release from Spokane Police Department (SPD), a woman was...
OnlyInYourState
Don’t Discount These 7 Local Ghost Stories Until You’ve Explored The Town Of Spokane, Washington Yourself
Ghosts live in Spokane, Washington, as anyone who visits these seven haunted places may attest. The legends and lore attached to them have taken on lives of their own over the past century, in some cases. Regardless of your level of belief in ghosts, curses, or other phenomena, these sites are fun to visit, whether as a special trip or as part of a walking tour of downtown Spokane. What’s fun about these places is there are some classic architecture and interior design elements to experience, apart from the potential for ghost sightings.
