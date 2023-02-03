Read full article on original website
Three weeks before Election Day, a boost for Lightfoot
Lightfoot spoke with WGN News about mayoral candidates, campaign strategies and the city's COVID response.
POLITICO
This ain’t bean-bag, Mr. Vallas
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Get out the popcorn. Tonight is the State of the Union. A NEW AD released by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s team shows a lengthier interview of challenger Paul Vallas claiming the Republican mantle. “I’m more of a Republican than a Democrat,” Vallas says during a 2009 sit-down...
Chicago mayoral candidate Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia proposes emergency tax relief plan
With strong name ID and deep ties with Chicago's progressive community, Garcia remains a top-tier candidate.
Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged
(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderwoman fires back after Archbishop pens letter saying proposed city ordinance was rushed
CHICAGO - Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich wrote a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council members calling a new proposed ordinance rushed. The letter from Cupich outlines concerns over the Human Service Work Advancement Ordinance. The cardinal wrote that the legislation is being "pushed through with great haste...
Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election
On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Facing Tough Reelection Battle, Lightfoot Finds Herself Losing City Council Allies
Facing an intense battle to win a second term as Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot is shedding support from the members of the City Council she relied on to advance her agenda – spotlighting criticism that her abrasive approach has alienated not only those on the other side of the ideological spectrum but also her allies.
Past comments on abortion, being a Republican put Paul Vallas on the defensive
Paul Vallas was defending his progressive credentials Tuesday as he continued to take heat in the race for Chicago mayor for past comments about being a Republican. At a downtown campaign luncheon Tuesday, Vallas sought to address those comments.
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
wjol.com
New Poll Shows Lori Lightfoot In The Lead In Race For Mayor
A new poll shows that 22-percent of Chicago voters are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s election. A group called 1983 Labs says their survey shows incumbent Lori Lightfoot with 16-percent of the vote, while Willie Wilson has 14-percent, and Paul Vallas with ten-percent. Other challengers in the poll lined up in this order Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Alderman Sophia King, state legislator Kam Buckner, and activist Ja Mal Green. The election is set for February 28th.
Archbishop of Chicago voices concern over new ordinance
Archbishop of Chicago Blase Cupich has written Mayor Lori Lightfoot with concerns over rushing an ordinance that he says would hamper Catholic Charities' services in the community.
Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West is delivering for Chicago’s Black and Brown developers
THE AUBURN GRESHAM Apartments (838 W. 79th St.) shown in the rendering above, was the first INVEST South/West project to be approved by the City Council in 2022. (Photo credit: Department of Planning and Development) By: Torrey Barrett, Principal Imagine Development Group; Larry Huggins, CEO Riteway-Huggins Construction Services, Inc; AJ...
fox32chicago.com
Lemont Mayor John Egofske named to replace State Rep. Jim Durkin in 82nd District
BURR RIDGE, Illinois - Lemont Mayor John Egofske has been chosen to fill the Illinois 82nd District State Representative seat left open by Illinois House GOP Leader Jim Durkin. In a statement in a press release, Egofske said he is looking forward to serving Illinois. "After 27 years in corporate...
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek
NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
ALD. PAT DOWELL, CHAIR OF CITY COUNCIL BUDGET COMMITTEE, ENDORSES COMMISSIONER BRANDON JOHNSON FOR MAYOR
CHICAGO – Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson today was endorsed for mayor of Chicago by 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell. Ald. Dowell, chair of the Chicago City Council Budget Committee, is the sixth member of the Council to endorse Commissioner Johnson. “Alderman Dowell has been a steady, compassionate and...
Alderman wants City Council to consider 'ranked voting elections'
One Chicago Alderman is calling on the City Council to strongly consider using so-called “ranked voting elections” for Mayoral and Aldermanic elections.
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood
Homeowners in Pilsen saw an average 47% increase in their property tax bills.
Evanston restaurant owners push back at proposed workplace ordinance
A city council committee in Evanston got an earful from restaurant owners regarding a proposal co-sponsored by the mayor that would impose new work rules on businesses.
