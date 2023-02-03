ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

This ain’t bean-bag, Mr. Vallas

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Get out the popcorn. Tonight is the State of the Union. A NEW AD released by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s team shows a lengthier interview of challenger Paul Vallas claiming the Republican mantle. “I’m more of a Republican than a Democrat,” Vallas says during a 2009 sit-down...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged

(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
CHICAGO, IL
In These Times

Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election

On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Way w/John Kass: Mike Cummings promises not to ‘line his pockets’ in the 19th Ward

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/20/23): With only a few weeks until election day in Chicago, retired CPD sergeant Mike Cummings is here to discuss why the 19th Ward is ready for a change and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Police Superintendent David Brown, and Alderman Matt O’Shea have to go. Plus, Kasso takes a crack at monologue for the first time since heart surgery. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

New Poll Shows Lori Lightfoot In The Lead In Race For Mayor

A new poll shows that 22-percent of Chicago voters are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s election. A group called 1983 Labs says their survey shows incumbent Lori Lightfoot with 16-percent of the vote, while Willie Wilson has 14-percent, and Paul Vallas with ten-percent. Other challengers in the poll lined up in this order Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Alderman Sophia King, state legislator Kam Buckner, and activist Ja Mal Green. The election is set for February 28th.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Chicago Suburb Named Safest City In America In 2023 By MoneyGeek

NAPERVILLE, IL — Naperville recently topped MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of the Safest Cities in America. The finance-focused website reviewed 263 cities that have populations of 100,000 or more residents, studying data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Gun Violence Archive and other sources. Factors that weighed into the rankings include:
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy