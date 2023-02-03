ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Musicians Collaborate with Chicago Bulls for Black History Month

Musicians from Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras were featured in a newly-released video for the Chicago Bulls. Seven young musicians from CYSO, ranging from 9th-12th grade, joined musicians from Chicago’s Musical Arts Institute and singers from Uniting Voices Chicago. The group performed a spirited version of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the “Black National Anthem,” on the Bulls court. The performance was edited together with footage of Chicago Bulls players both on and off the court. The video will be played before Bulls home games throughout the month of February in honor of Black History month.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
