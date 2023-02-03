Musicians from Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras were featured in a newly-released video for the Chicago Bulls. Seven young musicians from CYSO, ranging from 9th-12th grade, joined musicians from Chicago’s Musical Arts Institute and singers from Uniting Voices Chicago. The group performed a spirited version of James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the “Black National Anthem,” on the Bulls court. The performance was edited together with footage of Chicago Bulls players both on and off the court. The video will be played before Bulls home games throughout the month of February in honor of Black History month.

