The Lucky 13: Lindsay Clark, Bassist of Primer and Garb; Performing With Garb at Rippin 247 on Friday, Feb. 24

Lindsay Clark splits her bass duties between two great projects. One is the experimental and electronic Primer, based out of Los Angeles; the other is Garb, the slow-core band from the Coachella Valley. You can see Garb live when the band performs at Rippin247, a trading card store in Palm Desert, on Friday, Feb. 24. For tickets and more information, visit here. Clark is the latest to take The Lucky 13; here are her answers.
Back—With More Dates! The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival Celebrates 75 years—and Its First Iteration Since 2020

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival is a Coachella Valley staple—but the pandemic forced it to take an unplanned hiatus. COVID-19 meant no fair at all in 2021, and in 2022, another event, Thrillville, took over the Riverside County Fairgrounds during the usual February time slot. Finally,...
