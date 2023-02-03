A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.

