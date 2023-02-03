Read full article on original website
The Chef behind Poppy + Rose Brunch wants you to see what's really CookingCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
ocsportszone.com
Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)
A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
15,000 runners hit the pavement in Huntington Beach for Surf City USA Marathon
Some 15,000 runners hit the pavement Sunday for the 27th Surf City USA Marathon, with some looking for the top prize and others just out to have fun.
Multiple SoCal schools receiving false reports of shootings
Multiple Southern California schools were locked down temporarily after receiving false reports of shootings Tuesday, officials say.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
Memorial sign on PCH in Huntington Beach honors officer killed in 2022 helicopter crash
A Huntington Beach police officer who died in a helicopter crash last year was honored Saturday with his own memorial highway sign.
'Defund Police' lawmaker ripped for hypocrisy after LAPD was called to watch staffer's Lexus
Los Angeles City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez under fire after the LAPD is asked for "extra patrol" on the city official's broken-down car.
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January
Extra Frames is a monthly compilation of images captured by Long Beach Post photographers that are, well, extra. The post Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in January appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Los Angeles
You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System
Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The post A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end
Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was. On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
L.A. Weekly
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents
A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
At least 3 businesses vandalized at Lakewood shopping center
At least three businesses at a Lakewood shopping center were vandalized overnight, including a taco shop, whose owners said marks the third time in four years the restaurant has been targeted.
4newsplus.com
Historic Camp Cajon: A Rest Stop For Weary Travelers Driving to California
The beauty of the Cajon Pass made it a perfect roadside rest area for early motorists in 1920. The site was ideal for an all-inclusive campground with tables, firepits, and bathrooms. Even better, Route 66 would soon provide plenty of an audience for this type of recreation. Such was the...
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
cruisefever.net
Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023
Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
