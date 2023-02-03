ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)

A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Los Angeles

You might think a city filled with Hollywood elites and luxurious excess would have a similarly exclusive golf scene. In many ways Los Angeles does, with private clubs like Los Angeles Country Club and Riviera Country Club catering to the city’s high society and ranking among our nation’s best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy