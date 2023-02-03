On Feb. 5 at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a woman near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, near Ruby’s restaurant. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded and gave life-saving measures. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, authorities said.

