Biggest stories of past week: A damning report on Celsius, UK crypto regulation and more
Here are some of The Block’s biggest stories from the past week. Two major reports were released. One from the UK government on crypto regulation and another from Celsius’s bankruptcy examiner. Meanwhile, battles in the crypto community played out over sidechains and cross-chains. This week was packed full...
BNB Chain looking to grow, remain competitive in 2023: Messari
After a chaotic year for crypto, BNB Chain is looking to remain competitive in 2023, Messari said. The blockchain network plans to upgrade functionality, further decentralization and implement growth strategies this year. BNB Chain is aiming to be competitive in 2023, following a tumultuous year for crypto markets, Messari said.
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
Bitcoin, ether slip with crypto stocks all lower; Silvergate drops 8%
Bitcoin slipped about 1.5% to trade below $22,800. Ether and altcoins also traded lower. Crypto stocks began the week in the red, with Silvergate plunging 8%. Cryptocurrency prices slid at the beginning of the week, with equities also opening down. Bitcoin was trading at $22,776 at 10:20 a.m. EST, down...
A16z votes against proposal to deploy latest Uniswap iteration on BNB Chain
A16z used all 15 million of their UNI to vote against the proposal. The proposal would use the Wormhole bridge for the Uniswap V3 deployment. Partners at the firm previously noted intentions to vote for LayerZero in last week’s temperature check on which bridge to use for the deployment.
Li.Fi calls on Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge
Li.Fi has cautioned Uniswap not to deploy on BNB Chain with only one bridge provider. The crypto bridge aggregator says Uniswap should develop a robust bridge assessment framework. Li.Fi has urged the Uniswap community not to go forward with the current vote to finalize the deployment of Uniswap v3 on...
Lightning Network reaches all-time high in bitcoin capacity
Bitcoin payments network Lightning Network has reached an all-time high in terms of capacity or the amount of bitcoin locked in payment channels. The network has over 5,490 BTC in capacity, up from 3,350 BTC since the beginning of 2022. Lightning Network, a Layer 2 payment network built on top...
UK Minister Andrew Griffith wants to pass finance regulation bill by Easter
UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith wants to pass the Financial Services and Markets bill by Easter. The bill has recently been amended to include provisions for crypto assets and stablecoins. A top priority for Andrew Griffith, a UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury,...
Judge delays FTX examiner ruling in hopes of 'consensual resolution'
A Delaware bankruptcy judge did not rule on whether to appoint an independent examiner in the FTX case during a hearing on Monday. Instead, lawyers will discuss a “consensual resolution” to the examiner issue and will update the judge at a hearing on Wednesday. A federal bankruptcy court...
Former Coinbase manager seeks to dismiss watershed insider trading case
Lawyers representing former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi and his brother Nikhil Wahi moved to dismiss the case. Counsel for the defendants argue that the nine tokens at issue are not securities, in part because they were sold on the secondary market. Lawyers are asking a judge to dismiss a case...
UK government and central bank tease CBDC consultation
After revealing crypto regulation guidelines last week, the UK’s Treasury and central bank will publish a consultation on the digital pound tomorrow morning. The UK’s Treasury and the Bank of England are preparing the groundwork for a potential central bank digital currency to launch this decade, with a report on the issue to be published on Tuesday morning, according to an announcement from the British government.
StarkWare to open-source prover technology for Ethereum Layer 2 network
StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover, a crucial component of its StarkNet Layer 2 solution. The open-sourcing of the StarkNet Prover will allow for more individuals to review the code and increase transparency. Ethereum scaling project StarkWare plans to open-source the StarkNet Prover in an effort to make the...
Seven-member committee formed to represent creditors in Genesis Global's bankruptcy case
A committee of unsecured creditors has been appointed for the Genesis Global bankruptcy case. The formation of a committee is an important step in bankruptcy proceedings. A seven-member committee to represent unsecured creditors has been established in the U.S. bankruptcy case of Genesis Global. The unsecured creditor committee will serve...
FTX debtors want political donations returned by end of the month
Politicians and political groups who received contributions linked to troubled crypto exchange FTX should return the money by Feb. 28. FTX debtors are sending confidential notices to recipients of FTX-linked donations as lawyers review $93 million in political contributions as part of the company’s massive bankruptcy case. Troubled crypto...
