Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Golden Cross Versus Death Cross: Why The Outcome Is Critical
Bitcoin price is barely clinging on above $23,000, with the outcome over the next several days being extraordinarily critical for the fate of the crypto market. On daily timeframe, BTCUSD ticks ever closer toward a golden cross. Meanwhile, the weekly timeframe is just inches away from a death cross. Will bulls or bears ultimately win?
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price is About to See “Liftoff” if It’s Able to Hold One Crucial Level
Ethereum corrected lower and tested $1,600 against the US Dollar. ETH is holding the $1,610 support and might attempt a fresh increase. Ethereum corrected lower, but the bulls are active near the $1,600 zone. The price is now trading below $1,640 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Revisits $1,700 And $1,800 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a fresh increase and retested $1,700 against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might rise further towards the $1,800 zone. Ethereum gained pace and was able to clear the $1,660 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,660 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
This Bitcoin On-Chain Metric Is At A Historical Resistance, Will BTC Decline?
This Bitcoin on-chain metric is currently at a level that has historically provided resistance. Will BTC decline after this retest this time as well?. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder SOPR Is At The “Sell” Level. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the bitcoin price has fallen...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Price May Surpass $1.50 In February – Here’s Why
Polygon price is still moving upward and is comfortably above the $1.20 mark as it continues its ascent toward $2. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading Layer-2 blockchain has gained an impressive 67% since the start of the year as the crypto market continues to recover from the extended bearish period of 2022.
NEWSBTC
SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Rally Turns Attractive Above $0.0000125
SHIB price (Shiba Inu) started a strong increase above the $0.0000125 resistance against the US Dollar. Shiba Inu is now showing bullish signs and might rally further. Shib price started a strong increase from the $0.000010 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $$0.000012 and the...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Plummets, Are Traders Losing Interest In SHIB?
While Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been in an uptrend over the past weeks, other aspects of the token seem to be in a decline. According to data from Shibburn, a tracker for burned SHIB, the burn rate of SHIB has declined significantly in the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu is...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Outperform the Market, Experts Predict Big Growth in 2023
The crypto world is abuzz with excitement as two of the hottest players in the game, Chainlink (LINK) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), have been outpacing the market and making waves in the industry. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is revolutionizing the venture capital and crowdfunding industries with its 1625% increase from $0.004 to $0.069. This meteoric rise has early investors predicting a massive 6000% return in the upcoming months, making Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) a must-watch for those looking to tap into the explosive growth in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rallies 24% in 7 Days On Whale Activity, What’s Next?
Behind AI tokens, the meme coin Shiba Inu has been one of the biggest winners on the crypto market over the past seven days. With a price increase of 24% within this period, SHIB has put on a fabulous rally defying the sentiment in the broad crypto market. On Saturday,...
NEWSBTC
Visionary Crypto Entrepreneur is working on the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain
The world is at a tipping point in Blockchain innovation. With the introduction of the World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain, the future of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and digital asset management will never be the same again. This revolutionary technology innovated by Bryan Legend the CEO of Vulcan and Co-Founder of OOXY Labs, is set to provide high scalability coupled with low transaction fees and fast throughput, enabling developers to build better applications for DeFi and other use cases that require high performance.
NEWSBTC
Breaking: CoWSwap Loses $150,000 In Exploit
CoWSwap has been hacked for $150,000, according to a statement endorsed by the DeFi protocol. According to the team, hackers took advantage of a code flaw in CoWSwap’s settlement contract and made away with $150,000. The amount lost was from fees collected by the DeFi platform. Don't wait! Jump...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Still Looks Bearish, But This Ripple Visa Rumor Might Change It
Despite its 17.3% year-to-date (YTD) increase, the XRP price remains in bearish territory. In the past two weeks, XRP failed to break the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) in several attempts. At press time, XRP was trading at $0.3970 and found support at the 50- and 100-day EMAs. However, to...
NEWSBTC
The Best Online Brokers Recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)
It’s that time of the year when analysts, brokers, and experienced traders will recommend the best crypto asset to invest in. Seasoned investors always use this to get past the curve and make profitable decisions. Many coins are making waves, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)...
NEWSBTC
Half Of All Bitcoin Unmoved In 2 Years: What Does This Mean For The BTC Price?
A popular crypto analyst called “Documenting Bitcoin” released fresh data on Tuesday showing that half of all Bitcoin (meaning 9.64 million BTC worth $86.4 billion) have not been moved for the last two years. At the time of writing, there is 19.28 million BTC in circulation, and the...
NEWSBTC
Is January 2023 A Good Time To Buy Bitcoin?
The high-risk-reward profile of Bitcoin makes it the most likely to rebound in 2023. Bitcoin’s (BTC 0.04%) price dropped more than 65% in 2022, making it one of the most divisive cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin price could fall by 50% in 2023 before the market bottoms. Bitcoin bulls, however, believe that...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Tides Forecast Profits, Report Shows
After the unreeled crypto winter, the market continues to show signs of revival after the debacle of institutions and exchanges filing for bankruptcy in late 2022. Following a month of upward price action fueled by investors betting on crypto in January, the market sentiment may turn its tide and move into the green land.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Small Addresses Have Been Rapidly Growing, Here’s What It Means
On-chain data shows that the number of small Bitcoin addresses has rapidly grown recently. Here’s what it may mean for the market. Bitcoin Addresses With 0.1 BTC Or Less Have Sharply Risen In Number Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, 620,000 new small addresses have...
NEWSBTC
Why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is the Next Big Opportunity for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Investors
The rise of cryptocurrency has brought with it a wave of innovation and investment opportunities. One such opportunity is the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, which is already nearly sold out with 300+ million tokens already allocated. Let’s explore why Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors should pay attention to this exciting project.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Price Prediction: Bulls Aim Strong Increase Above $100
Litecoin price is showing positive signs above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. LTC is rising and might attempt a fresh rally above the $100 resistance. Litecoin started a fresh increase above the $92 zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $92 and the 100...
Comments / 0