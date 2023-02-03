ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
rewind943.com

Homicide suspect from Florida arrested in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man from Clarksville has been arrested on charges stemming from a Florida homicide investigation. CPD said that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Jan. 30 and explained that they were conducting a missing person and homicide investigation in their jurisdiction. The person of interest was identified as a man from Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Lansing Daily

Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old's remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing Jan. 25, detectives say. Investigators found that … Read more
CLARKSVILLE, TN
calleochonews.com

Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities

Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate

There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Trial for Men Charged in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion Begins

The trial of three men accused of murdering South Florida native and rapper XXXTentacion began Tuesday, more than four years after the emerging rap star was gunned down during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome could all receive life sentences if...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
niceville.com

Florida man convicted on firearm charge that resulted in death

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been convicted on a firearm charge that resulted in a death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Collice Reid, 23, has been convicted for aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a robbery that resulted in the death of a Lauderhill, Fla., resident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Community Policy