Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Gang member shoots at duo in broad daylight after argument at shopping plaza
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A known gang member and convicted felon was arrested Monday after he shot at two people last month following an argument at a shopping plaza in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Luis Alfredo Guanche, 30, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of being...
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
NBC Miami
Mom and Son Arrested After Stolen Truck, Carjacked SUV Crash While Fleeing Police in Doral, Hialeah
A mother and son are facing charges after authorities said they were involved in a stolen truck crashing while fleeing police in Doral and a carjacked SUV crashing while fleeing police in Hialeah, officials said. Brandon Ryan Moats, 23, and his mother, 42-year-old Martha Herrera-Tapia, were both arrested after the...
rewind943.com
Homicide suspect from Florida arrested in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man from Clarksville has been arrested on charges stemming from a Florida homicide investigation. CPD said that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Jan. 30 and explained that they were conducting a missing person and homicide investigation in their jurisdiction. The person of interest was identified as a man from Clarksville.
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
Tennessee murder suspect arrested after human remains found near Florida highway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville, Tennessee man was arrested after a missing 28-year-old’s remains were found off of a South Florida highway in January, according to police. Police say 29-year-old Brandon Jenkins reportedly stabbed Gianni Coto to death on Jan. 21 in Tamarac, Florida. Coto was reported missing Jan. 25, detectives say. Investigators found that … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
calleochonews.com
Golden Glades shooting leads to two fatalities
Detectives suspect the Golden Glades shooting may be related to a nearby car accident. A 16-year-old and an adult were shot and murdered Tuesday night while their car was driving past a northwest Miami-Dade elementary school. Around 10 p.m. that night, an unidentified suspect opened fire on Northwest 6th Avenue, close to 151st Street. The area is known as the Golden Glades neighborhood.
WSVN-TV
Police search for hit-and-run driver who left 1 dead in Margate
There is an update on a deadly crash that happened in Margate with police calling it a hit-and-run. According to police, the driver of a BMW lost control Monday, crashed into a tree and took off on foot along Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street. That driver left three...
NBC Miami
Trial for Men Charged in Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion Begins
The trial of three men accused of murdering South Florida native and rapper XXXTentacion began Tuesday, more than four years after the emerging rap star was gunned down during a robbery outside a South Florida motorcycle shop. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome could all receive life sentences if...
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
South Florida Student Airlifted After Shooting Near High School
Law enforcement is still searching for the shooter.
niceville.com
Florida man convicted on firearm charge that resulted in death
FLORIDA – A Florida man has been convicted on a firearm charge that resulted in a death, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. Collice Reid, 23, has been convicted for aiding and abetting the use of a firearm during a robbery that resulted in the death of a Lauderhill, Fla., resident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) said.
Man arrested in fatal shooting in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A suspect was in custody in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.According to a statement by police, officers were called to 2479 NW 81st Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene, according to police.Officials said a suspect was detained.Police did not say what led to the shooting or if the man knew the man who shot him.Police erected yellow crime scene tape as several officers searched the area for clues.
WSVN-TV
1 detained following deadly shooting in NW Miami-Dade neighborhood
(WSVN) - Police are actively investigating after a man was shot and killed in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 24th Street, Monday morning. They found the man dead on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. As a result of the...
cw34.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
Comments / 1