PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO