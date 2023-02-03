Read full article on original website
Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
McCray's Murals leave a legacy across the city of Riviera Beach and beyond
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The McCray's name is well-known in Riviera Beach, from civil rights to barbecue. But one of the McCray's brothers carved out his own niche as an artist. The legacy of Demetrius McCray is visible across the county. "Demetrius did over 100 schools in Palm...
Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
High-tech security cameras may soon be installed at St. Lucie County parks to combat crime
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is working to get security cameras installed at five county parks. The sheriff's office and county commissioners teamed up to order these state-of-the-art cameras with live capabilities. The added layer of protection comes after the tragic mass shooting...
Mustang, boat fire, and migrant landing: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida. A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. Watch: Boat fire in Stuart. A boat...
1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
'Very much on alert:' Boca Raton Rabbi fearful of continued antisemitic attacks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The most recent wave of antisemitism has people asking: where is it coming from?. Antisemitism isn't new – but this latest series of high-profile incidents is unusual. One Boca Raton rabbi warns we must not ignore what’s right in front of us –...
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Marine Hazards & Rip Currents
The second week of February is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Every day this week the CBS 12 StormTrac Team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Tuesday is marine hazards and rips current awareness day. How are rip currents formed? Rip currents have a variety...
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
Riviera Beach Police homeless task force host wellness fair, distribute COVID vaccines
West Palm Beach, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach Police held a Health and Wellness fair with numerous community partners in tow, where food and COVID-19 vaccines were given out on Monday. The effort was led by Investigator Jennifer Jones who oversees the department's Homeless Task Force. The event was...
$747M Powerball jackpot up to 9th largest, drawing live on CBS12 at 11 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The drawing for the $747 million Powerball jackpot can be watched live on CBS12 News at 11 p.m. on Monday. No one won the estimated $700 million drawing on Saturday night, causing the jackpot to grow another $47 million. The jackpot is now at the ninth largest in U.S. history.
After nearly dying in hit-and-run crash, Bishop Bernard Wright nearing hospital release
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bishop Bernard Wright was critically injured at a vigil for Stanley Davis III on Dec. 26, when he became the victim of a hit-and-run. Many feared his life would be cut tragically short. However, since the incident, Wright has been working nonstop on his recovery at Pinecrest Rehabilitation hospital at Delray Medical Center.
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
