ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The family of Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Lyft driver who vanished a week ago, confirmed to CBS12 News that he is dead. The family says they will be announcing services in the coming days. And at this time, the family wants to remain private as...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Human Remains from Okeechobee still not identified Monday

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, the human remains found in Okeechobee on Saturday still could not be positively identified on Monday. Okeechobee law enforcement says dive teams were out searching the waters near the crime scene to see if there was any physical evidence to help with the investigation.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Estranged wife accused of murdering husband in South Florida

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man from Tamarac. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said it had issued a missing persons release on Jan. 25, for 28-year-old Gianni Coto. According to investigators, Coto was last seen...
TAMARAC, FL
cbs12.com

1 person killed, another injured in crash in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead, another injured following a crash in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 12:25 p.m., units were dispatched to Military Trail and Shenandoah Drive after reports of a crash. When crews...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Woman from Palm Beach found guilty of defrauding Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A Federal jury convicted a woman out of Palm Beach for defrauding a Cystic Fibrosis nonprofit. According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Elizabeth Genna Suarez, formerly known as Elizabeth Mirson Suit, was found guilty of executing a scheme to defraud Piper's Angels Foundation, Inc. between August of 2018 and November of 2019.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Photos: Car careens into canal after crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters jumped into action after a car ended up in a canal after a crash in western Boca Raton. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said at around 5:40 a.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and State Road 7 to reports of a car in a canal.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Florida teen pleads guilty to killing classmate, apologizes in court

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to killing his classmate by stabbing her more than 100 times two years ago. Aiden Fucci, now 16, changed his plea just before the start of his trial on Monday. Fucci pleaded guilty to stabbing 13-year-old Trystyn Bailey....
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week: Marine Hazards & Rip Currents

The second week of February is Florida’s Severe Weather Awareness Week. Every day this week the CBS 12 StormTrac Team will detail the common severe weather risks in South Florida. Tuesday is marine hazards and rips current awareness day. How are rip currents formed? Rip currents have a variety...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Loaded gun brought into Palm Beach Gardens High School, student arrested

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A student from Palm Beach Gardens High School was arrested on Monday after a loaded gun was found on campus on Monday. The high school's principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff detail how the gun was found. According to Blavatt, another student told a staff member that he had seen a gun.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy