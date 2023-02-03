ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com

Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in McDowell County after authorities found one person dead. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 7, 2023 that Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks had charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, of Shelby, North Carolina with murder. Atkins is being...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com

Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
WLOS.com

Woman found dead day after officials discover her vehicle on fire

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after a woman was found dead a day after her vehicle caught fire on a roadway. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road in the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 4. In a press release the sheriff's office says the scene was secured to allow for a "more thorough investigation during the daylight hours."
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

More dynamite found at Barnardsville property

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
BARNARDSVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect says the first-degree murder charges against him were not surprising to her. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. Bolden’s ex, Brittney Bowers, says he has a history of violence towards women.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...

