WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
WLOS.com
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in McDowell County after authorities found one person dead. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 7, 2023 that Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks had charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, of Shelby, North Carolina with murder. Atkins is being...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com
Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.
A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
WLOS.com
Man accused of murdering mother by 'striking her multiple times using a table leg'
TAYLORS, S.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway after a South Carolina man is accused of killing his mother by striking her multiple times. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed some time between Feb. 3-6, 2023 at Hickory Ridge Apartments. Around 5:45 a.m. on...
Student cut during fight on Upstate school bus, 1 charged
A student was arrested after another student was cut with scissors during a fight on a school bus in Williamston.
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
WLOS.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
WYFF4.com
NC woman's car found burned, her 'lifeless' body found at different crime scene, sheriff says
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was found dead the day after her car was found burned in Graham County, North Carolina, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Brad Hoxit said on Saturday night that authorities responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road. Just before 9 a.m. on...
WLOS.com
Woman found dead day after officials discover her vehicle on fire
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after a woman was found dead a day after her vehicle caught fire on a roadway. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road in the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 4. In a press release the sheriff's office says the scene was secured to allow for a "more thorough investigation during the daylight hours."
WLOS.com
More dynamite found at Barnardsville property
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
wnctimes.com
Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide
Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
One teenager arrested and another hospitalized following shooting
One teenager is in custody and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in the Upstate. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at a home on Foster Street in Pelzer just after 7 PM Monday night.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect says the first-degree murder charges against him were not surprising to her. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. Bolden’s ex, Brittney Bowers, says he has a history of violence towards women.
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
