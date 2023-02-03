GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Western North Carolina after a woman was found dead a day after her vehicle caught fire on a roadway. The Graham County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Tatham Gap Road in the evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 4. In a press release the sheriff's office says the scene was secured to allow for a "more thorough investigation during the daylight hours."

