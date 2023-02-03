Read full article on original website
Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of. . Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to. expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by. Zacks Investment Research. was for earnings of. 15 cents. The beauty products company...
CUENTAS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On February 6, 2023 , Cuentas Inc. (the "Company") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with an institutional investor (the "Investor") for the purpose of raising approximately. $5 million. in gross proceeds for the Company. Pursuant to the terms...
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian tractor maker Escorts Kubota Ltd reported a 7.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as margins were pressured from persistently high raw material costs. The inflated input costs overshadowed a nearly 11% jump in tractor sales that was driven by an above-normal monsoon and a healthy...
TP ICAP terminates talks to sell data unit - Sky News
(Reuters) - TP ICAP, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, terminated talks to sell its data division Parameta for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.81 billion), a report from Sky News said on Wednesday. The company, which had not publicly disclosed the deal, was in discussions with a number of potential buyers,...
Oak Street Health Shares Rise Premarket on Takeover by CVS
Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. moved higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the primary-care provider agreed to be acquired by healthcare giant CVS Health Corp. CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., is paying $39 a share for Oak Street, a nearly 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $33.68 for the Chicago company and about 50% above Monday's closing price of $25.96, before The Wall Street Journal reported that a deal was near.
European Midday Briefing: Post Powell Sigh of Relief
European stocks traded higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to a less hawkish-than-feared Jerome Powell. However, some analysts pondered what Powell's remarks on Tuesday could mean for the path of interest rates. "Powell has given a clear message that if traders think that the Fed is done with the process...
Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to start...
Canadian miner First Quantum suspends loading operations at Cobre Panamá port
(Reuters) - First Quantum said on Monday its subsidiary Minera Panama, the operator of Cobre Panama copper mine, has suspended concentrate loading operations at the Cobre Panamá port. The Canadian miner added that it might become necessary to shut down Cobre Panama if the concentrate is not shipped by...
CVS Health beats quarterly profit estimates on lower medical costs
(Reuters) - CVS Health beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as a decline in hospitalizations from COVID-19 helped bring down medical costs at its Aetna insurance business. The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.99 per share, above estimates of $1.92 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. CVS reaffirmed...
Coty raises profit forecast on resilient demand, price hikes
(Reuters) - Coty Inc raised full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, betting on price hikes and resilient demand for its fragrances and cosmetics even as inflation pinches consumer wallets. Even with the United States on the edge of a potential recession, the beauty market's post-pandemic rebound thrives as wealthy consumers indulge...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Permanent J-Code for ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection (J1449) from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology announced today that a permanent J-code, J1449, has been issued for ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) Injection by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) effective as of April 1, 2023. “This is an important milestone in...
Golden Ridge Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program on the Williams Gold Property
Kelowna, British Columbia – — TheNewswire - February 6, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden 4,185m drill program on the Williams Gold Property (“Williams” or “the Property”) within the.
Comex Gold Settles 0.18% Higher at $1866.20 -- Data Talk
Front Month Comex Gold for February delivery gained $3.30 per troy ounce, or 0.18% to $1866.20 today. --Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. --Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year. --Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of $2040.10 hit Tuesday, March 8,...
Japan's Subaru cuts annual output target as chip shortage drags on
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp slashed its annual output target by nearly 10% on Wednesday amid ongoing fallout from a semiconductor shortage that continues to hamper automakers around the world. The carmaker said the shortages were most acute among parts for immediate delivery in the spot market and it...
Wells Fargo agrees to pay $300 million to settle with shareholders over auto insurance disclosures
(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co agreed to pay $300 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming the bank hid that it had pushed unnecessary insurance on auto loan customers, according to documents filed in U.S. court on Tuesday. The Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California, which led the...
