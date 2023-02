Shares of Oak Street Health Inc. moved higher in premarket trading Wednesday after the primary-care provider agreed to be acquired by healthcare giant CVS Health Corp. CVS, based in Woonsocket, R.I., is paying $39 a share for Oak Street, a nearly 16% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $33.68 for the Chicago company and about 50% above Monday's closing price of $25.96, before The Wall Street Journal reported that a deal was near.

1 HOUR AGO