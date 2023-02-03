ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PTSA prepares increased food and performance variety for IFF

For the first time, the annual International Food Fair [IFF] and assembly will be held on a Friday next week with an increased number of students participating in performances as well as food and drink offerings, organizers said. “IFF was held on Thursdays in the past, and we decided to...
FULLERTON, CA
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana

Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
University of California Irvine will cost you this much

The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
IRVINE, CA
California State University Long Beach

California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
LONG BEACH, CA
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove

TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre

Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
Killer is sentenced to life terms

SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California

Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
CERRITOS, CA

