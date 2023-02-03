Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Related
shhsaccolade.com
PTSA prepares increased food and performance variety for IFF
For the first time, the annual International Food Fair [IFF] and assembly will be held on a Friday next week with an increased number of students participating in performances as well as food and drink offerings, organizers said. “IFF was held on Thursdays in the past, and we decided to...
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
KGUN 9
Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
mediafeed.org
University of California Irvine will cost you this much
The University of California Irvine is a public research university in Irvine, California, known for its outstanding academic programs. In 2021, U.S. News and World Report named UCI the 9th best public school in the country. Read on to learn about the admissions requirements, the UCI acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
ldfalconflash.com
California State University Long Beach
California State University Long Beach was founded in 1949 as a state college. Long Beach is located three miles from the Pacific Ocean and 25 miles from downtown LA. It is a public University with a lot to offer. With roughly 90 majors to offer, Long Beach has anything from...
Top Official Resigns From OC’s Health Plan for the Poor Following Revelations of State Probe
The chairman of OC’s health plan for low-income residents suddenly resigned Thursday – the day after a Voice of OC article detailed a state investigation of hiring and pay practices he presided over – especially salary hikes. OC Supervisor Andrew Do announced he was resigning his board...
theregistrysocal.com
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
New measure in Huntington Beach could limit what flags are displayed on city property
Councilmember Pat Burns has proposed a new ordinance that would only allow the American flag, California state flag and the city of Huntington Beach flag to be flown.
Seismologist and Earth Sciences professor weighs in on deadly Turkey earthquake
A 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday, killing over 2,300 and injuring many others. Such an earthquake has many in California wondering what if.
newsantaana.com
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
coloradoboulevard.net
He Runs the Oldest Business in Sierra Madre
Paul Mansour is the pharmacist and owner of Best Buy Drugs, located at 29 N. Baldwin Avenue. He is proud to say that this has been so for 25 years. Since 1910, the pharmacy has remained in the same spot. Although the pharmacy has changed names and owners a few times, the business has remained as the neighborhood pharmacy for 121 years; it is the oldest business in Sierra Madre.
orangecountytribune.com
Killer is sentenced to life terms
SANTA ANA (AP) – An Orange County man who killed his girlfriend and her two young sons and left their bodies to rot on a balcony while he partied was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison, prosecutors said. Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, of Orange, was sentenced...
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight
A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman.
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley
At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
tourcounsel.com
Cerritos Towne Center | Shopping mall in California
Cerritos Towne Center, is an open-air shopping center where you can go shopping, enjoy the atmosphere, and the restaurants that are around. Additionally, this site has a cinema and different entertainment areas for the whole family. Featured Shopping Stores: Kohl's, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett City Gear. Restaurants: Wood...
