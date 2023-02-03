Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal
It’s probably not a coincidence that Arizona has won every game, and is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, since Tommy Lloyd switched up the starting lineup and moved Cedric Henderson Jr. into the spot previously held by Pelle Larsson. But just as impactful—and what may have...
azdesertswarm.com
Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume
As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
azdesertswarm.com
Wildcat Wrap: Arizona women’s golf finishes strong in Guadalajara
Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition. The Arizona women’s golf team traveled to Mexico this week for...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball rises to No. 17 in Associated Press Top 25
The first road sweep of the Los Angeles schools in 21 years helped Arizona women’s basketball move back up to No. 17 in the Associated Press Top 25. It was an improvement of five spots from last week and makes the Wildcats the third-best Pac-12 team in the media poll.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona gets a road sweep over the LA schools for the first time in 21 years as Cate Reese goes off for a career high
Heading to Los Angeles this weekend, Arizona women’s basketball needed to make something happen. With a bad showing against No. 14 UCLA and a USC team that’s receiving votes in the polls, it could mean facing No. 2 Stanford on Thursday with a three-game losing streak in tow.
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
allsportstucson.com
Matt Vinson, former Tanque Verde assistant under Jay Dobyns, suffers life-threatening brain ailment
Former Tanque Verde High School coach Jay Dobyns, a standout when he played at Sahuaro High School and Arizona in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and his son Jack recently made an emergency trip to Odessa, Texas, to check on former Hawks assistant Matt Vinson’s brain ailment that has threatened his life. Vinson, a former teammate of Jack’s at Chadron (Neb.) State, coached with Tanque Verde in 2020 before leaving to Odessa High School with Jack in 2021. Jack returned to Tucson last season to coach again with his dad at Tanque Verde. Jay Dobyns resigned from Tanque Verde after last season following three years with the program. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Vinson and his family. Jay Dobyns wrote the following about Vinson’s recent ordeal:
SignalsAZ
Sign up for Tucson Slow Pitch Softball
The Tucson Parks and Recreation has opened registration for adult men’s and co-ed spring slow-pitch softball leagues. You can register online or in person at the Sports Unit, 1710 E. Silverlake Road, or Class Registration, 920 S. Randolph Way, through Feb. 24. The season will begin on March 6.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Tucson Was the Top City in the U.S. Where People Moved to - and Arizona Was the Top Inbound State
Allied Van Line just made it official in their latest "Magnet States" migration report. Tucson was the top magnet city that people moved to in 2022. And Arizona was the top inbound state to which people moved.
tourcounsel.com
El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
Early spike in deaths on I-10
Another driver died on I-10 Tuesday. It continues a trend of deaths on I-10 spiking with the year barely begun.
Caught on camera: Mountain lion spotted on Tucson's west side
A Tucsonan on the west side of the city has spotted a mountain lion right outside a home. AZGFD says it's not a case that requires action.
azbigmedia.com
Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M
Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
KOLD-TV
One year in, Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar talks about successes, shortfalls
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been a year since Chad Kasmar stepped into the top spot. 13 News was the first to interview him in 2022 to discuss his plans for the department,. He once again gave us a candid snapshot of his first year leading the men...
Small business owner brings a sweet Hawaiian staple to Tucson
"It’s been stressful. I also work full-time. I’m a dental assistant as well as a mom of three," Wolff said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say
Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
shsthepapercut.com
Victoria Larson AKA Raisin the Witch
Victoria Larson, sophomore, is very invested in the theater world at school. She moved here from California at age 5 with her mother, 2 brothers, and sister. Her first memory of Tucson is going to the Gaslight Theater and watching a show that amazed her. Ever since then, she has loved it, but didn’t get into it until 6th grade. She doesn’t remember doing an actual play in 6th grade, but once she got to 7th they had a big show. After that, 8th grade hit, but so did Covid. Theater, of course, wasn’t the same in zoom classes, but that didn’t stop her from joining in high school.
thisistucson.com
A mega list of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Tucson this year 💘
Love is in the air, Tucson! Valentine’s Day may be less than two weeks away, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a romantic date with your boo or a self-care day for yourself. 💖. No matter how you celebrate, here are a few ideas on how...
