Victoria Larson, sophomore, is very invested in the theater world at school. She moved here from California at age 5 with her mother, 2 brothers, and sister. Her first memory of Tucson is going to the Gaslight Theater and watching a show that amazed her. Ever since then, she has loved it, but didn’t get into it until 6th grade. She doesn’t remember doing an actual play in 6th grade, but once she got to 7th they had a big show. After that, 8th grade hit, but so did Covid. Theater, of course, wasn’t the same in zoom classes, but that didn’t stop her from joining in high school.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO