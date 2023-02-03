ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona doing great with 7-man rotation, but extending it is still a goal

It’s probably not a coincidence that Arizona has won every game, and is playing arguably its best basketball of the season, since Tommy Lloyd switched up the starting lineup and moved Cedric Henderson Jr. into the spot previously held by Pelle Larsson. But just as impactful—and what may have...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Latest on Arizona men’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament resume

As long as Arizona keeps winning, it will remain in the conversation for a second consecutive No. 1 seed, something it hasn’t accomplished in more than 30 years. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3 Pac-12) head to the Bay Area this weekend sitting at No. 10 in the NET ranking, which is actually down a spot from where they started the week, but Kansas’s win over Texas on Monday night caused some shuffling. On KenPom.com they sit at No. 9.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Wildcat Wrap: Arizona women’s golf finishes strong in Guadalajara

Editor’s note: With several sports going on, Wildcat Wrap serves as a recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition. The Arizona women’s golf team traveled to Mexico this week for...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Matt Vinson, former Tanque Verde assistant under Jay Dobyns, suffers life-threatening brain ailment

Former Tanque Verde High School coach Jay Dobyns, a standout when he played at Sahuaro High School and Arizona in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, and his son Jack recently made an emergency trip to Odessa, Texas, to check on former Hawks assistant Matt Vinson’s brain ailment that has threatened his life. Vinson, a former teammate of Jack’s at Chadron (Neb.) State, coached with Tanque Verde in 2020 before leaving to Odessa High School with Jack in 2021. Jack returned to Tucson last season to coach again with his dad at Tanque Verde. Jay Dobyns resigned from Tanque Verde after last season following three years with the program. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Vinson and his family. Jay Dobyns wrote the following about Vinson’s recent ordeal:
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sign up for Tucson Slow Pitch Softball

The Tucson Parks and Recreation has opened registration for adult men’s and co-ed spring slow-pitch softball leagues. You can register online or in person at the Sports Unit, 1710 E. Silverlake Road, or Class Registration, 920 S. Randolph Way, through Feb. 24. The season will begin on March 6.
TUCSON, AZ
tourcounsel.com

El Con Center | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

El Con Center is an open-air shopping mall in the city of Tucson, Arizona, United States anchored by Cinemark Theatres, Target, The Home Depot, Walmart, Ross (30,220 ft.2), Burlington (65,680 ft.2), and Marshalls. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The oldest mall in metropolitan Tucson, El...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Sahuarita Mission apartments in Green Valley sell for $8.8M

Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team of Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca brokered the $8.8 million ($169,231/unit) sale of Sahuarita Mission, a 52-unit, apartment community located at 1091 W. Beta Street in Green Valley, Arizona. Northmarq’s Investment Sales team brokered the transaction for the Phoenix-based seller, Sahuarita Mission Owner, LLC (FSO Capital Partners.)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man illegally hauling migrants takes off on horseback, Arizona authorities say

Seven migrants were taken into custody in the Tucson area after authorities say they were found hiding under hay bales at a checkpoint along SR 286 in southwest Arizona. Authorities say the driver, who's from Mexico, removed a horse from the trailer during the search then jumped on the animal and tried to gallop away.
TUCSON, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

Victoria Larson AKA Raisin the Witch

Victoria Larson, sophomore, is very invested in the theater world at school. She moved here from California at age 5 with her mother, 2 brothers, and sister. Her first memory of Tucson is going to the Gaslight Theater and watching a show that amazed her. Ever since then, she has loved it, but didn’t get into it until 6th grade. She doesn’t remember doing an actual play in 6th grade, but once she got to 7th they had a big show. After that, 8th grade hit, but so did Covid. Theater, of course, wasn’t the same in zoom classes, but that didn’t stop her from joining in high school.
TUCSON, AZ

