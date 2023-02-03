ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES

Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Power outages can cause food to spoil. Here's how to handle perishable goods.

As many Austinites without power were trying to stay warm this week, they were also trying to keep their food cold. Around 265,000 Austin Energy customers experienced power outages at some point during the week. As of Friday afternoon, 115,000 customers were still without power. Without a functioning refrigerator or...

