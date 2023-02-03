ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
MOBILE, AL
Detroit News

Detroit basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest dies

Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team who went into cardiac arrest during a game last week, has died, the Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Tuesday night. "It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed," said Chrystal...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'

Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Pistons rookies Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey react to Rising Stars nods

Detroit — The Pistons' rookie duo of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren can check another milestone off their list of NBA accomplishments. Detroit's first-year sensations are heading to Salt Lake City during All-Star Weekend to represent the franchise in the 2023 Rising Stars games, the annual showcase of the league's best talent of first- and second-year players.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy