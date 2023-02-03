Read full article on original website
Report: Chris Partridge returning to Michigan football coaching staff
Jim Harbaugh is reportedly not done making changes to his coaching staff, and this one involves the return of a familiar face. Chris Partridge, who spent five seasons at Michigan before departing in 2020 to become co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, is expected to be hired as an assistant coach, On3′s Matt Zenitz reports.
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
Detroit News
Lions find Duce Staley replacement, hiring Scottie Montgomery as RB coach
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions moved quickly to find a replacement for Duce Staley. The team is hiring former Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery to fill the void on the team's coaching staff, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The news was first reported by...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Detroit News
'Dead man' rushing: Lions' Houston follows footsteps, emulates sack king 'Bubba' Baker
Allen Park — It was the week following his debut, after James Houston had introduced himself to the world with two sacks in five snaps during the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game. With that kind of production, the team wasted little time loosening the grip on the figurative...
Detroit News
Demetrius Calip, member of Michigan basketball's 1989 national title team, dies at 53
Demetrius Calip, a member of the Michigan men’s basketball team that won the national title in 1989, has died, according to his son, Demetrius Calip II. He was 53. Calip II shared the news on social media early Monday morning. “Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote in...
Senior Bowl Wrap Up: Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Defensive MVP Honors In 27-10 National Team Win
The linebacker made a strong NFL draft case this week, along with two more former Bearcats.
Auburn cornerback commit A'Mon Lane won multiple track State Championships
Auburn corner commit A'Mon Lane showed off his wheels winning multiple state titles.
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another, Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending several seasons working with various parts of different offenses with a focus on the offensive line.
Detroit News
Detroit basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest dies
Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team who went into cardiac arrest during a game last week, has died, the Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Tuesday night. "It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed," said Chrystal...
Detroit News
Niyo: Even with changing role, Bey relishes time with Pistons: 'I love it here'
Detroit — Technically speaking, Saddiq Bey already has been traded once in his young NBA career. That’s how he ended up here, in fact, on the ground floor of Troy Weaver’s “restoration” effort in Detroit back in November 2020. Bey joined the Pistons as one of the final pieces of that byzantine, three-team trade that sent his draft rights from Brooklyn to Detroit, Luke Kennard to the Clippers, Bruce Brown to the Nets, and a bunch of future second-round picks scattered into the wind.
Detroit News
Pistons rookies Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey react to Rising Stars nods
Detroit — The Pistons' rookie duo of Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren can check another milestone off their list of NBA accomplishments. Detroit's first-year sensations are heading to Salt Lake City during All-Star Weekend to represent the franchise in the 2023 Rising Stars games, the annual showcase of the league's best talent of first- and second-year players.
Auburn TE target decommits from Alabama
One of Auburn’s top tight-end targets is back on the market. Martavious Collins, a four-star prospect, decommitted from Alabama on Monday. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 20, 2022. “I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me...
