A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine has filed for bankruptcy. Loyal Companion, which has 8 shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” Loyal Companion said.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO