Maine State

WPFO

After rain and snow Thursday, a dry stretch is in store for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures are the theme as we end this week. Our next storm system arrives on Thursday afternoon, it looks like mostly rain at the coast with snow further inland and towards the mountains. From Friday through the weekend a dry stretch of weather is in store for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Wind chill records broken across Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (BDN) -- The weekend’s bitter cold snap broke wind chill records on both ends of the state, but by Sunday morning the freeze was gone. Wind chills in Frenchville bottomed out at minus 61 degrees about 6 a.m. Saturday, breaking the town’s 2004 record of minus 54.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Caribou.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Round of light snow on tap for Maine Tuesday night

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Chilly weather has returned to Maine for Tuesday, with a round of light snow Tuesday night. Mild temperatures return for Wednesday, and then we’re watching another storm system which arrives Thursday night with rain and snow across the state. Tuesday will be cool with clouds increasing...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

These Maine towns used to have different names

As a state with some of the oldest examples of European colonization in U.S. history, most towns and cities in Maine have been around for around 200 years — even 300 or more years in some cases. York, Kittery, Wells, Kennebunkport and Scarborough were all incorporated in the 17th...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Rare bird returns to Maine, exciting bird watchers

The Maine Audubon says we were lucky last year when a rare bird spent the winter in Maine. Well now lightning has struck twice. The Steller’s sea eagle was spotted Saturday between Arrowsic and Georgetown on the Midcoast. The large bird was spotted on almost the exact same tree...
ARROWSIC, ME
WPFO

Study finds Maine is top state for animal protection laws

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Many people know Maine is a great place to enjoy with a pet, and one group found it is also a great place to protect our four-legged friends. The Animal Legal Defense Fund ranked Maine as the top state in the country for the strongest animal protection laws for a third year in a row. The advocacy group publishes a yearly report after combing through animal protection laws in every state.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Pet store chain with 8 locations in Maine files for bankruptcy

A pet store chain with multiple locations in Maine has filed for bankruptcy. Loyal Companion, which has 8 shops in the state, will be closing its doors at the end of February. “With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey,” Loyal Companion said.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine bill would offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students

There's a plan to offer discounted tuition rates for out-of-state students at public universities in Maine as a long as they register to vote here. A Republican lawmaker has a bill that would let anyone who is registered to vote in Maine regardless of where they're from be eligible for in-state tuition rates.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Boothbay school closed all week after sprinklers cause severe flooding damage

BOOTHBAY (WGME) - A Midcoast elementary school will be closed all week after the sprinklers caused severe flooding damage this weekend. Shawna Kurr, Principal of Boothbay Region Elementary School blames the extreme cold for setting off the sprinklers. They say there is major water damage to rooms, equipment, and instructional...
BOOTHBAY, ME
WPFO

2 Mainers win Grammy awards

Two Mainers were awarded on music's biggest stage on Sunday. Portland-based audio engineering master Bob Ludwig won his 13th Grammy for Best Historical Album for remastering the 20th anniversary reissue of Wilco’s album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”. Dave Gutter, a longtime Maine musician and front man for Rustic Overtones,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine lawmakers debate new push for voter ID rules

AUGUSTA (WGME) – There's a new effort in Augusta to require Maine voters to show a photo ID at the polls proving who they are. Supporters and opponents met in committee Monday in Augusta. The bill would require a license or some form of government ID, like a special...
MAINE STATE

