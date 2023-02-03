ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City

How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?

It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
This is New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy

With Valentine’s Day bearing down on us, a new survey seeks to identify the most popular romantic comedy in each state. The research was done by All About Cookies. Using Google Trends we were able to collect data on more than 90 romantic comedies currently available to watch on Netflix and find out which one is the most popular by state. They looked at the last 12 months of data.
Woman In NJ Still Paying Alimony to Ex Who Won Powerball Fortune

As Valentine's Day approaches, talk turns to love. Relationships are a funny thing. They take a lot of work as well as a healthy dose of give and take. Look around your circle of friends and there always seems to be that one couple that everyone looks at and thinks, "why in the world does he/she stay with him/her?"
New Jersey is Surprisingly One of America’s Most Romantic States

Finally! New Jersey is getting some LOVE! The Garden State just landed high on a list celebrating the most romantic states in America, and frankly, we're shocked. Wow, imagine that. There's a list where New Jersey is NOT getting ragged on! In fact, New Jersey loves love so much that we've just been ranked the 2nd most romantic state in the nation.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ

Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding

It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
OMG! Is Snooki Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey?

We loved or hated Jersey Shore and now we have Jersey Shore Family Vacation to argue about. The characters are real, although amplified, and whether you admit it or not, we all picked our favorite. For me and for thousands of others it's all about Snooki. I don't think I'm alone when I say that it would be epic to see her grow into a Real Housewife here in New Jersey. She and Andy Cohen talked all about it by the way.
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation

I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction

If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help. Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning

The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
