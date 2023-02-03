We loved or hated Jersey Shore and now we have Jersey Shore Family Vacation to argue about. The characters are real, although amplified, and whether you admit it or not, we all picked our favorite. For me and for thousands of others it's all about Snooki. I don't think I'm alone when I say that it would be epic to see her grow into a Real Housewife here in New Jersey. She and Andy Cohen talked all about it by the way.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO