The Best Brunch Buffet in New Jersey is in Atlantic City
How many times have you been to a restaurant, and when the waiter approaches, you go into panic mode?. Everyone else at the table seems to be ready, but you still haven't quite decided. You tell the waiter to "come to me last." Then, when the waiter comes around to you, you're left to make a quick decision.
Experts Have Called This Stunning New Jersey Beach One Of America’s Best
Now that we have gotten through our first polar vortex of the winter, and now that February is in full swing, is it too early to start thinking about warm Jersey Shore beaches yet?. I personally think it's never too early to be talking about summer, beaches, boardwalks, and boats....
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant
Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
New Jersey’s New State Park Will Be Made Up Of Nine Amazing Miles Of Abandoned Railroad Tracks
New Jersey is home to some fantastic state parks, and lush green areas and forests to visit. However, a newly proposed state park has my inner train enthusiast chugging with excitement. Interestingly enough, this proposed state park's main goal is to actually make parts of the state more accessible to...
Is ‘Quizzo’ Still A Thing Here In Mays Landing, NJ, Bars?
It used to be a weekly tradition, but is it starting to fizzle out here in South Jersey?. I haven't been out to one in a really long time, but now my mind has been jogged into recalling how much I used to LOVE 'quizzo night' in my mid-twenties. I'm making myself sound really old here, but I promise I'm not. I just haven't heard of any good "Quizzos" since moving to Atlantic County that I'd want to head out to in the middle of the week.
This is New Jersey’s favorite romantic comedy
With Valentine’s Day bearing down on us, a new survey seeks to identify the most popular romantic comedy in each state. The research was done by All About Cookies. Using Google Trends we were able to collect data on more than 90 romantic comedies currently available to watch on Netflix and find out which one is the most popular by state. They looked at the last 12 months of data.
Woman In NJ Still Paying Alimony to Ex Who Won Powerball Fortune
As Valentine's Day approaches, talk turns to love. Relationships are a funny thing. They take a lot of work as well as a healthy dose of give and take. Look around your circle of friends and there always seems to be that one couple that everyone looks at and thinks, "why in the world does he/she stay with him/her?"
New Jersey is Surprisingly One of America’s Most Romantic States
Finally! New Jersey is getting some LOVE! The Garden State just landed high on a list celebrating the most romantic states in America, and frankly, we're shocked. Wow, imagine that. There's a list where New Jersey is NOT getting ragged on! In fact, New Jersey loves love so much that we've just been ranked the 2nd most romantic state in the nation.
Tuesday NJ weather: Cloudier and cooler, with a few showers
At the moment, we are in between storm systems. Clouds will help keep Tuesday's temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday's. But we'll fare OK, as spotty raindrops hold off until Tuesday evening. We will squeeze out one more pleasant, mild day on Wednesday. Then clouds and showers come back...
You’re In Store For Some Awesome Mexican Food In Mays Landing, NJ
I love going out to eat, but my favorite meal to enjoy outside of my own kitchen is Mexican food. Luckily for me, there's a place that recently opened up right in the heart of downtown Mays Landing that can give me just that without having to venture too far from home.
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
More mild weather ahead for NJ: 40s, 50s, and even 60s this week
I feel like a broken record by saying yet again there is no significant snow on the horizon for New Jersey. (Meaning in the next 7 to 10 days, which takes us to the midpoint of February.) What a weird winter it's been. But there are still six and a half weeks to go.
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
OMG! Is Snooki Joining Real Housewives Of New Jersey?
We loved or hated Jersey Shore and now we have Jersey Shore Family Vacation to argue about. The characters are real, although amplified, and whether you admit it or not, we all picked our favorite. For me and for thousands of others it's all about Snooki. I don't think I'm alone when I say that it would be epic to see her grow into a Real Housewife here in New Jersey. She and Andy Cohen talked all about it by the way.
NJ home values rank 9th highest in nation
I recently sold my home and it’s a gut-wrenching experience. Especially at a time when a seller’s marketing is transitioning into a mixed bag. Even more tricky when your home isn’t in the most perfect condition. Fortunately, I knew who to go to as a seller. The...
MEGA CHEGG! The Chicken or The Egg Unveils Marlton, NJ Restaurant
Some say you can have too much of a good thing. We say, when it comes to The Chicken or The Egg, that sentiment doesn't apply. The favorite of the Jersey Shore's new restaurant location in Marlton is bigger and better than ever. This is a MEGA CHEGG!. Chegg is...
NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction
If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help. Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Before you get wisdom teeth removed, read this NJ warning
The Partnership for a Drug Free NJ has released two PSAS that focus on the dangers of wisdom teeth extraction and opiates. Dentists are the number one prescribers of opiates to kids between the ages of 10 and 19. Parents are urged to discuss alternative non-addicting pain meds with dentists...
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
