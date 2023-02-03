Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Related
Man accused in fatal shooting claims victim was breaking into VB home
New details reveal what led up to a shooting that killed a man in Virginia Beach in early January.
Chesapeake woman remains traumatized after hearing boyfriend’s shooting death
A Chesapeake woman remains traumatized several months after hearing her boyfriend being shot while she was on the phone with him.
2 men killed in Portsmouth shooting were twins: Police
Police have confirmed that the two men killed in a triple shooting on Sunday morning were twins. Portsmouth police identified them as Alvin and Calvin Joyner. They were 51-years-old.
Former murder defendant relieved while victim’s father disagrees with verdict
The father who has three kids is glad to clear his name. The father who lost his son to gunfire vows to fight on. The last case of four initial co-defendants has ended in acquittal in the death of Chris Cummings.
18-year-old found guilty on lesser charges in 2021 homicide trial in Hampton
Zakwan Tyler, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was originally arrested on murder and gun charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Raegan Chisley.
1 dead, 1 injured in I-664 crash in Hampton
A Suffolk man was killed Monday in a crash on northbound Interstate 664 in Hampton, and another man was injured, state police said (Photo - Virginia State Police).
WAVY News 10
Letter: Richneck administrator who was warned about student with gun identified
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An intent-to-sue letter sheds new light on an administrators’ alleged “failure to act” and prevent a 6-year-old student from shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January. First grade teache, Abby Zwerner was seriously injured when her student shot her...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Family, friends of pregnant woman killed in Hampton shooting hoping for justice
It's a pain one Hampton Roads mother says no parent should have to experience. Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child died in a shooting on Jan. 30 in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Nashville Avenue
Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. https://bit.ly/3Y4I5tV. Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured. https://bit.ly/3Y4I5tV. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a...
1 dead, another hurt after Sunday shooting in Chesapeake
One man is dead and another was injured after a Sunday evening shooting on Broad Street in Chesapeake.
Suspect arrested following tactical operation on St. Thomas Dr. in Newport News
According to police, the Newport News Police Department's Tactical Operations Unit was activated around 5 p.m. on St. Thomas Drive to assist with serving multiple felony warrants.
Hampton abduction case highlights Amber Alert shortcomings
On its face, the Amber Alert program boasts a high success rate, with the DOJ reporting 1,100-plus children recovered through the program, but at least one expert says that statistic is misleading – and Americans should lower their expectations about what the Amber Alert is capable of doing.
Police identify 2 men killed Sunday morning in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say a shooting occurred around 3:22 a.m. Sunday killing two men and injuring a woman.
Police name Kempsville High staff member arrested for domestic assault
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
13newsnow.com
Body identified after being found in James City County retention pond
Police say the body was found on Jan. 25. Foul play is not suspected right now.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
WAVY News 10
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence in schools
City leaders hold prayer vigil following recent violence …. Report: Virginia Beach has most expensive cup of …. VB Cultural Affairs Department, NSU extend partnership. Chesapeake deputy overwhelmed by community support …. Chesapeake Sheriff's Deputy Scott Chambers received a hero's welcome at a local restaurant during a fundraiser Monday night.
Comments / 0