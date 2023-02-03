Read full article on original website
Netflix Backtracks on Password Sharing Rules Following Internet Backlash
Streamers were furious over the guidelines that went live earlier this week.
Netflix subscribers are getting a huge audio upgrade
Spatial audio is coming to hundreds more titles, but you'll need to be a top-tier subscriber to hear it
knowtechie.com
What is the best streaming service?
Quick Answer: There is no “best” streaming service, but you might find that certain content offerings or pricing makes one the best for you. There are seemingly countless streaming services to choose from, but is one better than the rest?. When it comes to streaming, you have your...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
ConsumerAffairs
Paramount+ ups the ante in the streaming wars
The wave machine behind streaming services joining forces might be starting up again. Paramount+ and Showtime have announced that they’re merging their offerings later this year to try and match wits with other bundlers like Disney+. According to reports, Paramount hopes the difference maker is that Paramount+ will become...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
disneyfanatic.com
Iger Setting Right Chapek’s Mistakes, Follows Up Theme Park Changes With This New Strategy
It appears Disney CEO Bob Iger is keeping to his goal of setting right the immense losses of the Walt Disney Company with strategy changes. It seems the dust is settling after a dramatic end to the year for the Walt Disney Company in 2022. When the final numbers came to, it was clear that Bob Chapek had made decisions that weren’t quite benefitting the Mouse House (despite his unfortunate nickname of Bob “Paycheck”), and for this and myriad other reasons, the board voted to oust Bob Chapek and bring back his predecessor, Bob Iger.
Futurism
OpenAI CEO Says His Tech Is Poised to "Break Capitalism"
In what's perhaps an attempt to head off bad press — or, at very least, convince people he's not the bad guy — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has given Forbes an interview in which he claims that his for-profit company is ultimately going to bring about capitalism's downfall.
The 'Hogwarts Legacy' Boycott Failed
After a social media campaign to see "Hogwarts Legacy" fail over its links to J.K. Rowling, the video game is already topping multiple sales charts.
‘Bosch: Legacy’ and 4 Other Shows to Stream on Amazon Freevee
'Bosch: Legacy,' 'Leverage Redemption,' and 'Hollywood Houselift With Jeff Lewis' are among the shows to stream on Amazon Freevee.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Faces Its Biggest Challenge, and It Isn't Apple
Consumers have flocked to Samsung's top phones for their cutting-edge features, and the new Galaxy S23 phones continue that tradition, especially with a 200 megapixel main camera on its top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra. But they've also been popular thanks to generous discounts from Samsung itself and US carriers eager to lure in new customers.
wegotthiscovered.com
The single most divisive blockbuster of the 21st Century sharpens its knives for a streaming resurgence
If you’re ever stuck making small talk with somebody you think might be a Star Wars fan, then the easiest way to open up a can of conversational worms would be to ask for their thoughts on The Last Jedi, which has a strong case for being the single most polarizing blockbuster of the 21st Century.
disneyfanatic.com
“You Asked. They Listened.” Guest Complaints Trigger Changes to Disney Park Ride
Most of the time when a self-declared Disney fan complains about a ride at a Disney Theme Park, it is because they care. The opinions are vocalized–or typed–in the hopes of manifesting a needed change through Walt Disney Imagineering’s intervention. Most of the time, fans’ efforts appear to be in vain, but one Disney Parks insider reports that they have been heard and improvements to a still-new ride are on the way.
YouTube's New Content Policies Around Mature Content Causes Problems
There was a recent update to YouTube about mature content that was introduced to many without warning and has affected the ability to monetize for many YouTubers:. Members of YouTube’s gaming community are calling out the video hosting site for adding new regulations regarding profanity usage and violent content, disproportionately affecting gaming creators who produce unscripted videos such as let’s plays of M-rated games. Worse, the policy is retroactively deeming their videos in violation of new rules and affecting their ability to make money on the platform. The rule changes in question was originally made in November of 2022, and the blog post announcing it says that YouTube now treats all profanity equally (meaning “ass” is just as bad as “fuck”), and any usage of such in titles, thumbails, or in the first seven seconds of a video may result in complete demonetization. While you can swear after the first eight seconds, if you use profanity “consistently throughout the video” it may also be demonetized according to this new policy. The same restrictions apply to violent content, as well.
New Movies on Streaming: ‘Babylon,’ ‘House Party,’ + More
If you couldn’t make it to the theater to see Damien Chazelle’s three-hour-plus Hollywood epic Babylon, the extravagant love-it-or-hate-it film is now available to stream at home this week, along with quite a few other new movies on VOD. If lavish, indulgent period pieces aren’t your thing, you can also check out the recent House Party reboot which was produced by (and features a cameo from) LeBron James.
Samsung Galaxy S23: I just can't
I'm sure the S23 is a fine phone but it's not worth upgrading my current fine phone.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
We’ve fielded a lot of rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S23 over the past few months. Samsung put all those rumors to rest on February 1 when they officially unveiled the new phone at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The hottest model is the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is large, powerful, and expensive. Luckily, with pre-orders opening up that also means a whole new round of deals, discounts, and promotions, as networks and retailers do everything they can to get you to order Samsung’s flagship through them.
Everything to Know About 'The Terminal List' Season 2, Including Cast and More Details
Find out everything to know about the second season of Chris Pratt's thrilling series.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB upon installation. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000% install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
