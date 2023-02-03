ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Eric Gray named Senior Bowl practice running back of the week

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
While a lot of the conversation at the running back position centers around Texas’ Bijan Robinson or Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Oklahoma’s Eric Gray is creating some buzz of his own at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Eric Gray had the opportunity to put his talents on display this week in the Senior Bowl in front of NFL coaches and front-office personnel. He’s had a phenomenal week, earning the American team’s running back practice player of the week as voted on by members of the running back room on his team.

Gray had a phenomenal season for the Oklahoma Sooners, rushing for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry to lead Oklahoma’s rushing attack. He may not have been the MVP of the team, but he certainly could make an argument as the most important offensive piece not named Dillon Gabriel.

A forgotten man under Lincoln Riley in 2021, Gray recorded eight 100-yard games in 2022, including a 200-yard effort in Oklahoma’s loss to West Virginia on a rainy day in Morgantown. Gray was fourth in the Big 12 in rushing yards behind Robinson, Deuce Vaughn, and Kendre Miller. Gray was first in the conference in runs of 10 and 15 yards or more showing his breakaway ability.

Gray may not be considered a first or second round option in the 2023 NFL draft, but he’ll have a chance to carve out an incredible career with whatever team drafts him. He’s got great agility and elusiveness to go along with really good vision.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

