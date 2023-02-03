Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What to expect at the Lake George Winter Carnival: Weekend 1
The Lake George Winter Carnival comes to the lake starting this Saturday and Sunday, with cook-offs, crafts and more frigid festivities. The winter has gotten its act together just in time, with recent snowfall making way for Friday's cold snap into the single digits. Weekend 1 of the carnival doesn't include the ice-dependent racing events to come later on in February, but it certainly opens things up to a promising start.
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
spectrumlocalnews.com
What to expect through the rest of winter in the Capital Region
Record-cold temperatures and brutal wind chills blasted the Capital Region on Friday and Saturday, making it apparent that winter is not over yet. It's been a while since we've seen temperatures in the -10s and -20s, but you might be wondering what that means for the rest of the season.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
OnlyInYourState
Take This Amazing 2-Day Getaway In New Hampshire If You Need A Break From Real Life
The daily challenges and pressures of life can be tiring. To help balance how busy we are with work, family, school, and other aspects of our lives, periodic recharges are needed. Here’s a great escape in New Hampshire’s Upper Valley region where you can turn the outside world off for a couple of days.
OnlyInYourState
These Luxury Parker Hill Tents Will Take Your Vermont Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level
The Parker Hill district of southeast Vermont is a place where visitors are immersed in history. It’s a picturesque region with homes and farms that date to the 1700s. A unique campground offers an experience in the heart of this beauty but guests don’t have to rough it; a luxury campground makes getaways as comfortable as they are unforgettable. Here’s what you need to know about the Parker Hill Farm Boutique Campground.
WCAX
Brattleboro man charged with murder in August shooting
New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild. There are now 16 new employees at the Burlington Police Department, as the department works to rebuild its ranks. Some skiers brave the cold to hit the slopes, others find indoor fun. Updated: 4 hours ago. The temperature...
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Putney
PUTNEY — A 62-year-old man from Connecticut was cited for excessive speeding in Putney yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling at 106 miles-per-hour in a posted 65 miles-per-hour zone. Police were conducting speed enforcement in the area on I-91 at around 7:20 a.m. The driver was identified...
newportdispatch.com
Fair Haven man arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND CITY — A 37-year-old man from Fair Haven was arrested in Rutland City today. Police say they arrested Nicholas O. Ranglin for two counts of sale of cocaine. The arrest arose from an investigation conducted by the Vermont Drug Task Force that began in October 2022. he investigation...
firefighternation.com
Saratoga Springs (NY) Fire Chief Placed on Paid Leave; Accused of Working for Two Departments
The Daily Gazette, Schenectady, N.Y. Feb. 3—SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Joseph Dolan has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation into a complaint that he is employed by two fire departments. “It could be for as little as four days,” said James Montagnino, the...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #2 in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 58-year-old woman was arrested for her second DUI following an incident in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located a vehicle motionless at a blinking red light at the corner of West Street and South Main Street at around 10:35 p.m. Police say they found a woman...
Rutland man allegedly hits victim in the face with a knife
A Rutland man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly violating a conditions of release and hitting a victim in the face with a knife. Kevin Larochelle, 58, faces multiple charges.
OnlyInYourState
There Are 3 Must-See Historic Landmarks In The Charming Town Of Keene, New Hampshire
While it’s no secret that New Hampshire is full of spectacular natural beauty, the state is also full of small towns loaded with historical landmarks. The lesser-known town of Keene is New England’s best-kept secret and is rich in local history. Once an industrial railroad town filled with factories, locals and tourists alike flock here for its vibrant local arts scene. Escape the big New England cities and visit these must-see historic landmarks in Keene for an unforgettable experience.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI #4 in Weathersfield
WEATHERSFIELD — A 50-year-old woman from Springfield was arrested for her fourth DUI following an incident in Weathersfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle attempting to drive over a snowbank on Route 131 at around 8:25 p.m. Police identified the driver as Danielle Smith. While speaking...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Rutland this morning. The crash took place on US Route 7, at the intersection of Windcrest Road, at around 11:45 a.m. According to the report, Cheryl Lawson, 64, of Proctorsville, was traveling north on US Route 7, when Neil Zook, 27, of Whitehall, NY, was turning left onto Windcrest Road.
Two injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Fort Edward
A portion of County Route 42 was closed for approximately an hour and a half while crews cleared the scene.
newportdispatch.com
Drunk driver tased after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Plymouth on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of a reckless driver on Tenney Mountain Highway headed east towards I-93 from the area of Dunkin Donuts at around 6:30 p.m. Police say they located the vehicle, which had...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Friday. Police say they located and arrested Dean Hugerth, of Rutland, on Lincoln Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Hugerth was wanted for failing to appear in court on original charges to include disorderly conduct, retail theft,...
Comments / 0