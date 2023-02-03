ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Todd Golden said ahead of road game at Alabama

Here is everything first-year Florida coach Todd Golden said on Tuesday afternoon, a day before his team takes on No. 3 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Gators are 13-10 overall, including a 6-4 mark in SEC play, and are viewed as a bubble team for this year's NCAA Tournament as they have no losses to teams ranked outside the top-50 nationally on KenPom and have suffered just two defeats in Quad II-IIII games.
Alabama’s Tough Stretch Begins With Florida

It doesn’t take much thought to realize that Alabama’s basketball schedule was going to be difficult in the second half of the season and following Tuesday’s practice Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats laid it out. “We’ve got a big stretch coming up, starting with Florida and then two tough road games (at Auburn Saturday and Tennessee next Wednesday).”
Everything Florida point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of battle with Alabama

Florida is looking to avenge Saturday's five-point loss at Kentucky, though the slate doesn't get any easier for the Gators. UF travels to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a battle with the Crimson Tide, the SEC's lone undefeated team in conference play. Ahead of the contest, the Gators addressed the media – here's everything graduate transfer point guard Kyle Lofton said ahead of UF's battle with 'Bama.
Nick Saban on the challenge of hiring the right assistant coaches

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has completed his search for two new coordinators. With both Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding moving on to the New England Patriots and Ole Miss, respectively, the Crimson Tide was left with having to replace its play-callers on both sides of the ball. In recent days, it’s been revealed the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator and Miami’s Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.
