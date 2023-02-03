Cardi B and Offset have been given their own Valentine’s Day-themed McDonald’s meal, and a new commercial promoting the meal will air during Super Bowl LVII. Cardi B and Offset were initially spotted filming the TV spot in January, and new information has emerged about what fans can expect the Mickey-D’s meal to contain. According to a poster shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Cardi B and Offset Meal will include a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese with a side of BBQ sauce, a large fries, Apple Pie, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and a large Coca-Cola.

