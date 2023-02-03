Read full article on original website
Cardi B Seemingly Scolds Offset & Quavo For Grammys Fight In Backstage Video
Los Angeles, CA - A video of Cardi B yelling backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards has surfaced amid reports of a fight between Quavo and Offset. TMZ reported on Monday (February 6) that the Migos rappers were involved in a physical altercation backstage at the awards show, which was held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 5).
Snoop Dogg Calls Out Grammys For Snubbing Him His Whole Career
Snoop Dogg has become the latest rapper to call out the Grammys for consistently snubbing him. On Monday (February 6), Tha Doggfather took to Instagram to vent his frustration with the Recording Academy for having never awarded him a golden gramophone throughout his legendary 30-year career. In his post, Snoop...
Kendrick Lamar's Children Watch Him Win Grammy In Adorable Home Video
Kendrick Lamar‘s children watched on from home as he picked up three wins at the 2023 Grammy Awards over the weekend. The Compton rapper’s two young kids — daughter Uzi and son Enoch — sat in front of the television as he accepted the award for Best Rap Album inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5).
Quavo Holds Up TakeOff's Chain During Emotional Grammys Tribute
Los Angeles, CA - Quavo has paid tribute to TakeOff with a heartfelt performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and groupmate by performing “Without You,” which he released earlier this year following TakeOff’s death, during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue Released From Prison & Announces Name Change
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and announced that he’s now changing his name and releasing a book. Baby Blue was originally sentenced to 20 months in prison last February after pleading guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. He was accused in October 2020 of filing fake loan applications to obtain funds meant for small businesses as part of the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Bandman Kevo Demands Refund From Gunna Following Alleged $250K Feature Payment
Bandman Kevo has made claims he paid Gunna $250,000 for a feature prior to his arrest and release in the YSL RICO case and he still hasn’t received the verse. It appears the self-proclaimed Finesse God got finessed as he publicly called out Gunna for not delivering the feature and jabbed the YSL rhymer for his alleged snitching. Kevo is also threatening to take Gunna back to court if he doesn’t return the cash.
Cardi B & Offset Get Their Own Valentine's Day-Themed McDonald's Meal
Cardi B and Offset have been given their own Valentine’s Day-themed McDonald’s meal, and a new commercial promoting the meal will air during Super Bowl LVII. Cardi B and Offset were initially spotted filming the TV spot in January, and new information has emerged about what fans can expect the Mickey-D’s meal to contain. According to a poster shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Cardi B and Offset Meal will include a cheeseburger and Quarter Pounder with cheese with a side of BBQ sauce, a large fries, Apple Pie, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst and a large Coca-Cola.
Lil Uzi Vert Responds To DJ Drama Saying 'Just Wanna Rock' Replaced 'Dreams & Nightmares'
Lil Uzi Vert has responded to DJ Drama’s claims that their hit single “Just Wanna Rock” has replaced Meek Mill‘s decade-long banger “Dreams & Nightmares” as the anthem of Philadelphia. While in attendance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 5) where they...
Lil Baby Reveals Secret Behind James Harden Friendship — But It's Not Music Or Sports
Lil Baby and NBA star James Harden have grown close over the years, and now Baby has revealed the foundation of their budding friendship. TMZ caught up with the 4PF boss while he was leaving West Hollywood’s Nightingale after the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (February 5), where Baby explained that he aligned with Harden because they’re both share the same “sniper” mentality.
J. Prince Disputes Claims That People Have To ‘Check In’ While Visiting Houston
J. Prince has denied the rumor that Hip Hop artists are expected to “check in” with him whenever they visit Houston, saying he “doesn’t have time” for that. In a preview of his forthcoming interview with the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, the longtime Houston music executive scoffed at the idea that he would enforce such a protocol.
Method Man Reacts to His Heartthrob Status at 51: 'It's Great to Get Your Flowers Now'
Method Man has opened up about his continued status as a Hip Hop heartthrob, powered in part by the success he’s found in his second career as an actor. Following his appearance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as part of the Hip Hop 50 Tribute on Sunday (February 5), the Wu-Tang Clan rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the significance of the milestone anniversary.
Offset Fires Back At J. Prince Over TakeOff Comments: 'You Didn't Think About The Family'
Offset has responded to J. Prince’s comments surrounding TakeOff’s death following his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast over the weekend. The Migos rapper defended himself and dissed J. Prince and the Mob Ties family in a rant posted to his Instagram Story shortly after the Grammy Awards where TakeOff was honored on Sunday night (February 5).
SZA Celebrates ‘SOS’ Historic Billboard 200 Dominance: 'Thank You Everyone'
SZA has shared an emotional post to mark her historic run on the Billboard 200, including two new milestones scored in the seventh week since releasing SOS. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer took to Instagram on Thursday (February 2) to celebrate having topped Billboard‘s album chart for the seventh consecutive week. Along with a handful of behind the scenes shots from a forthcoming video or photo shoot, SZA shared that she’s reached two new records with her sophomore project.
Offset Responds To Report He Fought Quavo At 2023 Grammys
Offset has denied the rumors that he and Quavo got into a brief fight right before TakeOff’s tribute at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. On Monday (February 6), the former Migos member took to Twitter to dispel the rumors and call cap on all the alleged drama surrounding the tribute that took place at the Crypto.com arena on Sunday night (February 5).
Boosie Badazz Has The Cheese & Merch Plug For His ‘Rat Tour’
Boosie Badazz is serious about making Young Scooter’s proposed ‘Rat Tour’ come to life, and he’s taking the steps to make the idea become a reality. On Saturday (February 4), the Baton Rouge native revealed he has a vendor who’s ready and willing to not only supply cheese and merchandise for the tour – but also put up money to actually book artists for it.
Alex Thomas On Making 50 Cent's 'Back Down': 'Ja Rule Hated Me For A While'
Exclusive - Alex Thomas has been entertaining Hip Hop fans for the best part of three decades as a comic actor and acclaimed stand-up, but his biggest role might have come as part of 50 Cent‘s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Monday (February 6) marks the 20th anniversary...
JAY-Z Says 'God Did' Grammys Performance Was 'For Hip Hop': 'We Owe It To The Culture'
JAY-Z has said that he performed his iconic “God Did” verse at the 2023 Grammys Awards out of respect for Hip Hop culture. In an interview with TIDAL, Hov admitted he was debating whether the Grammys audience could stomach all four minutes of his guest verse, but decided to go for it because of the song’s monumental impact on Hip Hop.
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
Jim Jones Says Dipset 'Started The Mixtape Movement,' Not G-Unit
Jim Jones has declared that contrary to popular opinion, he and his Dipset brethren started the rap group mixtape wave — not G-Unit. In a lengthy interview with the Flip Da Script podcast, Capo cleared the air over who kicked off the wave of mixtapes from rap collectives that dominated the streets in the early 2000s.
