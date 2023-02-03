Things have certainly changed since most of us were in school. It seems like they never canceled except when the most massive of winter storms were predicted. When then Covid hit, the idea of "remote learning" was introduced. For a moment, many schools looked to benefit from this new idea and suggested remote days instead of snow days, when the weather was bad. The thought behind this being that kids and teachers could be sure they wouldn't have to go to school longer in the summer if the winter season was particularly brutal. But that led many to voice their outrage at the idea that snow days would no longer be a thing. So they nixed that.

BANGOR, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO