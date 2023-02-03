Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival In Dexter Is Back On August 12th
Another great day of food & fun is coming to Dexter in August!. If you ask me, the more summer activities in Maine in 2023, the better. The whoopie pie festival, clam festival, lobster festival, and the Moxie Festival, are all coming back. And, you can also add another Pine Tree State tradition to the list.
Groundhog Be Darned…Bangor’s Broadway Dairy Queen To Open For Season Wednesday
Yes, we may have just experienced a record-setting arctic blast of below zero temps, but there are some, like myself, who can never quite get ice cream out of our minds, regardless of the weather. And those of us who are die-hard ice cream lovers wince a little every time...
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public
If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month
It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
Familiar Face Taking Over As Bangor’s Development Director
The City of Bangor has a new Director of Development, and it's someone who is very familiar with the City and its inner workings. Anne Krieg joined the City of Bangor in 2019 and became the City's Planning Officer. But she transitioned into her new role as Director of Development officially on January 2nd. Krieg is no stranger to municipal service, spending a good deal of her career helping cities like Bar Harbor, Bridgton, and Bangor grow.
Massachusetts Women Arrested in Bangor with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
Two women from Massachusetts are facing charges after more than a pound of fentanyl was seized in Bangor. The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in Hancock and Penobscot Counties. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has been investigating a Lawrence, Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization for the past year, that they say is responsible for the distribution of record amounts of fentanyl in Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis, and Penobscot Counties. Thursday night's bust comes on the heels of the 2022 Maine Drug Overdose Report that marked it as the deadliest year in Maine's history for fentanyl-related overdose deaths.
Owner of Alton Towing Company is Accused of Illegally Towing Cars
The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.
Here’s Bangor’s Plan For Schools When Snow Days Run Out
Things have certainly changed since most of us were in school. It seems like they never canceled except when the most massive of winter storms were predicted. When then Covid hit, the idea of "remote learning" was introduced. For a moment, many schools looked to benefit from this new idea and suggested remote days instead of snow days, when the weather was bad. The thought behind this being that kids and teachers could be sure they wouldn't have to go to school longer in the summer if the winter season was particularly brutal. But that led many to voice their outrage at the idea that snow days would no longer be a thing. So they nixed that.
James Taylor to Play Bangor Waterfront; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When James Taylor comes to the Bangor waterfront on June 27, 2023, we want our loyal listeners to be there. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. But you don't have to wait to score a pair of tickets to the show. If...
Looking For A Bangor-Inspired Dog Name? We Got You.
My wife and I just celebrated our Gotcha Day with our fur-baby last week. And I can say with authority that there's only two regrets I have about our fuzzy boy. First, we never got to see him as a puppy, and second... we didn't get to name him. Not that I have a problem with Neko, but I probably wouldn't have chosen it on my own. It's the Japanese word for cat, so someone obviously thought they were a big-time comedian.
I-95 Wants To Hook You Up With A ‘Whole Lotta Love’ Prize Pack
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and as a way to show you some of the love we have for you, we're giving you a chance to win our "Whole Lotta Love" prize package, so you can then share it with the one you love. So much love! We know!. Here's...
