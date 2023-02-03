Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Former Inmate Inspires Youth through Motivational Speaking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A simple mistake can cost you everything, including your freedom- something we all can take for granted. But it doesn’t define who you are. A former inmate has taken one of the hardest lessons in his life into a teachable moment, now using that experience to inspire young people through motivational speaking.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Dinner and Date Night with the Therapist
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of the beautiful things about Valentine’s day it that it’s an opportunity to not only celebrate new love, but existing love. One way to keep communication flowing among partners is by seeking help from a therapist. Angie Woods is a licensed Marriage and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Starting the Conversation About Pelvic Therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pelvic health is not a widely discussed topic, but putting off receiving treatment because you feel uncomfortable talking about it can do more harm than good. We talked with Pelvic Health Therapist, Paige Butts who explained the benefits of receiving therapy and how she is helping...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Classes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are spending your Valentine’s Day with that special someone or your gal pals, local cookie company Embellished Dough will be hosting two events just for you. Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13th at...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: City of Columbia’s 2023 Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Celebrate Black history and culture with food, dancing and entertainment with the City of Columbia as they host the 2023 Black History Heritage Ball. The ball will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26th 3 p.m. at Hyatt Park. Tickets are $10 per person and can be...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 17th Annual A Mind is... Scholarship Gala and Richard Allen Awards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You’re invited to join Allen University this weekend as they host their signature fundraising event -the 17th annual “A Mind Is....Scholarship gala and Richard Allen Awards”. The event aims to raise funds to assist students with affording an education with the University. The...
WIS-TV
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
WIS-TV
Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program. According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Celebrating Black History Month and our local Black history makers across the Midlands
Palmetto Cemetery Association which is a group working to preserve one of Columbia's first Black cemeteries. Community organization help Colony Apartment residents. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Furry Friend Friday - Joy. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM UTC. Furry Friend Friday - Joy.
coladaily.com
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington
Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
WIS-TV
Man wanted for allegedly making fraudulent purchase at Lexington grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for allegedly making a fraudulent purchase on a stolen debit card at a Lexington grocery store. Officers said a man made a purchase of over $500 using a victim’s debit card at the Food Lion at 744B West Main Street.
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
WIS-TV
Day 11: Judge allows admission of financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Alex Murdaugh murder trial entered into its third week and 11th day Monday. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. this morning. DAY 10: Murdaugh trial enters 10th day, finishes second week. Day 9: Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes detailed without jury present. Day 8: Two...
WIS-TV
FBI warns of scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office is warning people of potential romantic scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. FBI specialist Kevin M. Wheeler stated scammers will try to swindle people online who are looking for companionship this time of year. According to annual data collected by the...
WIS-TV
Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WIS-TV
Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 76-year-old man is dead after being shot while trying to sell a dog. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Investigators found Ray had made arrangements online to sell a French bulldog at the KFC on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville.
WIS-TV
Man dies after KFC parking lot shooting in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident at a fast-food restaurant on Sumter Hwy in Bishopville. According to the investigators, a man was shot after several suspects attempted to rob him in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Deputies...
