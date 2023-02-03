Read full article on original website
New Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Location Opening February 22
The location will be the eighth in the state. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NJ.com.
Happi
Personal Care Brand Odele Expands into Ulta Beauty
Odele has expanded into Ulta Beauty, making its shareable shower essentials available at over 1,300 Ulta Beauty stores and online, under Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty offerings. Odele – the phonetic translation of “å dele" which means “to share” in Norwegian – was created by Lindsay Holden, Britta Chatterjee and...
Happi
EvaClean Promotes Nicole Slacik to Executive Vice President, Healthcare
EvaClean Infection Prevention Solutions has promoted Nicole Slacik to the position of executive vice president (EVP) healthcare. As former head of customer success at EvaClean, Slacik was integrally involved in the development of EvaClean’s PurExcellence program and implemented clinical trainings at hospitals nationwide, such as New York University Langone Health and Kaiser Permanente.
Happi
Clorox’s Eric Reynolds Elected Chair of American Cleaning Institute’s Board of Directors
Eric Reynolds of The Clorox Company and Eric Peeters of Dow Inc. are the new chair and vice chair, respectively, of the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Board of Directors. Reynolds serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer at The Clorox Company, while Peeters is Dow’s vice president of sustainability, performance materials and coatings.
Happi
Curl Care Sales Jump as Consumers Transition to Natural Hairstyles
As hairstyles have evolved to embrace the curly look, the demand for curl care products has been on the rise in salons. According to Kline PRO, curl care was the only segment in the United States to experience double-digit growth during the Q1–Q3 2022 reporting period. Historically, styling products...
