Santa Barbara County, CA

Local homeowners and renters react to soaring gas bills

By Mina Wahab
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Homeowners, renters, and business owners are getting "heated," as natural gas bills continue to soar.

This comes as utility companies pass on the high cost of acquiring gas to their consumers.

SoCalGas says that gas prices are running approximately 5 times higher than last January.

Below-normal temperatures along the coast have contributed to higher demand for heating.

Prices have increased as a result of reduced supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains and low storage levels in the western U.S., in addition to pipeline maintenance in West Texas.

