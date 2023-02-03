Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
Prepare for emergencies by setting up Medical ID on your iPhone
It’s very important to set up the Medical ID on your iPhone so it’s ready in case you find yourself in an emergency situation. First responders can check your iPhone to get critical information about any allergies or preexisting conditions that could make a huge difference in their ability to help you.
Android Authority
Apple may still be working on a feature Android phones have had since 2018
Apple may have been working on the feature since 2019. A new rumor claims Apple is still working on bringing reverse charging to the iPhone. Apple may have initially planned to include the feature in the iPhone 14. iPhones have had some of the necessary hardware for reverse charging since...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 OnePlus Pad Peek
Plus Microsoft's AI event, a PlayStation Vita emulator, Pixel 7 savings, and Pedro Pascal as you've never seen him before. 🕵️♂️ Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. This week I’m looking forward to heading off on a murder mystery weekend at a remote Scottish hotel. Hopefully, I’ll survive the night!
Android Authority
OnePlus 11 review: Return of the old OnePlus?
There are some things you can't go back to. The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.
Android Authority
The best OnePlus 11 alternatives: 5 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and Google to OnePlus itself, these OnePlus 11 alternatives are worth checking out. OnePlus released the OnePlus 11 in China roughly a month ago, but we’ve had to wait until now for a global release. Nevertheless, the phone has finally been released outside of China, offering a powerful processor, big battery, super-speedy wired charging, and a slick design.
Android Authority
February 2023 Android security patch here (Update: Pixel 4 added!)
Squash some bugs on your Pixel with these latest patches. Update: February 6, 2023 (03:05 PM ET): When we first posted this article, Google only had pushed updates for the active Pixels on its roster, which means everything from the Pixel 4a and later. However, sometime afterward, the company added two new updates for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. These phones received their last official update in October 2022. It appears Google is giving them one last send-off. You can download the February 2023 factory images and OTAs for the Pixel 4 lineup at the links.
Android Authority
Google Chrome on desktop is getting a biometric boost
The feature is already available on Chrome for Android, but we're glad to see it on PCs too. Chrome on desktop is getting biometric authentication support for the password manager. This means you can access your credentials and autofill passwords with a biometric scan. Google Chrome introduced a new biometric...
Android Authority
Apple could soon challenge Samsung with its own 'Ultra' iPhone
The device could be the most expensive iPhone ever, sitting atop the Pro and Pro Max models. Apple is reportedly in discussions to launch an “Ultra” branded iPhone. The device might join the iPhone lineup launching in 2024. It could sit atop the Pro and Pro Max models...
Cult of Mac
Get killer deals on iPhones and Apple Watches before it’s too late
Amazon-owned discount site Woot! is back with another Apple bargain-fest. We spotted it Monday. It’ll let you grab a variety of iPhones and Apple Watches at discounted prices through February 11. A bunch of items are already sold out, like Apple Watch 7 and most of the iPhone series...
Cult of Mac
Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
Android Authority
Bloatware on the Galaxy S23 series inflates Android 13 to 60GB
Android on the Pixel 7 only uses about 15GB. Samsung’s version of Android 13 on the Galaxy S23 series is taking up 60GB of storage. Android 13 on the Pixel 7 only takes up 15GB of storage. The reason may be due to all of the bloatware. If you...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs
The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
How To Disable Siri On iPhone, And Why You Might Want To
Apple's virtual assistant Siri hasn't always been great, though there is an understandable reason for its early struggles. Siri came about at the height of the rise of digital assistants, and it's an area Apple had little experience in. The tech giant is a notorious holdout for emerging tech, as it prefers to get it "right" before getting it "first."
TrustedReviews
The AirPods Pro 2 keep dropping in price at Amazon
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on offer again over at Amazon, giving you arguably the best wireless earbuds on the market for a cut down price. We weren’t surprised to find that the AirPods Pro 2 were “the best all-round earbuds available” for iPhone users when we reviewed them back in October. However, we have been ever so slightly surprised to see how quickly they’ve received the discount treatment.
9to5Mac
The ‘next-generation’ of CarPlay is launching this year; here’s everything we know
Since its initial introduction, Apple’s CarPlay platform has become ubiquitous. It’s available in the vast majority of new cars on the market today, and for good reason: it’s one of the top things people look for when buying a new car. At WWDC last June, Apple announced...
Android Authority
How to delete your Facebook search history
Nope, don't like that search history. Unless you purposely delete it, Facebook automatically logs your search history. This includes searches for people, pages, media, and more. If you’re finding your search history to be a problem, you can permanently delete it. Let’s review how to delete your search history on Facebook.
Comments / 0