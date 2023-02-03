A man saved from a sinking yacht was later identified as a wanted suspect who allegedly left a fish on the porch of the house from The Goonies in Oregon, police said. The yacht had been stolen and the man, identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, was arrested after the rescue, police in Astoria, Oregon, said. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Northwest district on Friday released a video of a yacht in danger in high waves at the mouth of the Colombia River. “The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue,” the Coast Guard said. “As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual.”

ASTORIA, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO