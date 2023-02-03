Read full article on original website
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Caught on camera: Man rescued by Coast Guard after allegedly stealing boat. A man was rescued in Oregon by the Coast Guard after allegedly stealing a boat. China responds after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. China protests as U.S. fighter jets shoot down a suspected...
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
Hawaii Man Sucked into Storm Drain and Dragged 2,400ft into Ocean
The firefighter was clearing debris from a storm drain when flood waters swept him off his feet.
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
WATCH: Historic WWII Structure Slides off California Cliff Following Intense Rain, Flooding
A massive military structure dating back to WWII slid down a sandy cliff and onto a San Francisco beach after heavy rain and flooding saturated the area. The incident occurred at the city’s Fort Funston, a city park that features soaring oceanside cliffs of 200 feet. The incident is just the latest in an ongoing series of mudslides and landslides that have popped up across the Golden State after mother nature pounded it with torrential rainfall and flooding at the start of 2023.
Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing
Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
Hiker dies after 700-foot slide down icy California mountain
The tragedy is the second death on the mountain in the past two weeks.
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
9.0 quake rocked the Pacific Coast 323 years ago and sent an 'orphan tsunami' to Japan
On Jan. 26, 1700, a massive 9.0 quake ruptured hundreds of miles along the deep offshore waters of the Pacific Coast, forever altering the local landscape and sending a tsunami not only across much of North America's western shores but also thousands of miles across the Pacific Ocean into Japan.
Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com. Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Killer Whale Launch a Helpless Seal Into the Air Like a Rocketship
Watch a Killer Whale Launch a Helpless Seal Into the Air Like a Rocketship. Predatory animals use a variety of hunting techniques. Some stalk their prey with great stealth and then lunge, others hang around in trees waiting for an unsuspecting animal to wander underneath and then leap down. Others, use their superior speed and stamina to chase animals either on land or in the water. But in this staggering vid, we see a unique yet highly effective approach. It is adopted by the magnificent killer whales (orca) and it was captured near British Columbia, the most western province in Canada.
Missing kayaker found dead in California bay after going crabbing with friends, sheriff says
Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, was found dead 100 yards off shore of Lawson's Landing in Tomales Bay nearly a week after he went missing during a fishing trip with friends.
Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach
A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later, according to news outlets.Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused...
Man rescued from sinking yacht in Oregon allegedly left dead fish at "Goonies" house days earlier
A man saved from a sinking yacht was later identified as a wanted suspect who allegedly left a fish on the porch of the house from The Goonies in Oregon, police said. The yacht had been stolen and the man, identified as Jericho Labonte, 35, was arrested after the rescue, police in Astoria, Oregon, said. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Pacific Northwest district on Friday released a video of a yacht in danger in high waves at the mouth of the Colombia River. “The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue,” the Coast Guard said. “As he entered the water the vessel capsized but the rescue swimmer was able to safely recover the individual.”
‘Art Thieves’ Target Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Steal Cultural Artifact
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (HAVO) law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects after heinous art theft. At around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, January 13, someone stole precious artwork from the Volcano House hotel lobby. Displayed in a glass cate near the hotel’s front desk was a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet worn by high-ranking Hawaiian chiefs called a mahiole. “The striking crimson and yellow mahiole was crafted by renowned local artist Rick San Nicolas,” the park lauds. And now it is gone.
natureworldnews.com
Action of Science: Why the San Diego Beach Water, Waves Suddenly Become Pink
San Diego beach water and waves suddenly became pink. A recent report said the event was considered environmentally safe for the water and aquatic animals. The color of the water may change depending on situations, including flooding or the presence of algae. However, the change of water color in San...
moderncampground.com
Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night
It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
