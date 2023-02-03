ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023

This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising

CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Spring 2023 Consignment Sales in Charlotte and How to Best Shop Them

Spring consignment sales are a great way to save money on clothing and products for your family. The Charlotte area has lots of sales to choose from and most include gently used clothing, toys, and accessories for babies, kids, and teens. In addition to sharing a list of some of the most popular sales, we also have four tips on how to best shop them. These sales can get busy and feel overwhelming especially if you’ll be shopping them for the first time and these four tips will help make things easier.
CHARLOTTE, NC
aladygoeswest.com

Review of the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte

At the end of last year, we visited the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte, and I’ve been meaning to share about it!. The Museum of Illusions in Charlotte is a super-cool new spot in Uptown, where you can immerse yourself in intriguing visual, sensory and educational experiences. We visited the museum in late December, and it’s worthy of a write-up on A Lady Goes West.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina

Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC

