WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Grab Lunch in Charlotte: 2023
This fast-casual eatery from FS Food Group serves Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired fare in wraps, salads, and grain bowls. Customers order from a menu board and work their way down the line, choosing grains, proteins, and sides as they go. Items like rotisserie chicken and roasted potatoes appeal to more straightforward palates, while vegetarians and vegans can feast on falafel and cauliflower with tahini.
WCNC
Iconic A&W Root Beer opening restaurant in Rock Hill
A&W opened inside teh Walmart on Old York Road in Rock Hill. The chain says it has plans to open more locations in the Charlotte area.
wccbcharlotte.com
Spring Is Just Weeks Away, But Pollen Levels Are Already Rising
CHARLOTTE, NC — Ahhh the sunshine and the warmth! Most of us love it, some of us cannot stand it because that means the dreaded pollen. Pollen counts are already on the rise across the Carolinas with Spring just weeks away. Medium levels of tree pollen, particularly Elm, will...
scoopcharlotte.com
Spring 2023 Consignment Sales in Charlotte and How to Best Shop Them
Spring consignment sales are a great way to save money on clothing and products for your family. The Charlotte area has lots of sales to choose from and most include gently used clothing, toys, and accessories for babies, kids, and teens. In addition to sharing a list of some of the most popular sales, we also have four tips on how to best shop them. These sales can get busy and feel overwhelming especially if you’ll be shopping them for the first time and these four tips will help make things easier.
aladygoeswest.com
Review of the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte
At the end of last year, we visited the Museum of Illusions in Charlotte, and I’ve been meaning to share about it!. The Museum of Illusions in Charlotte is a super-cool new spot in Uptown, where you can immerse yourself in intriguing visual, sensory and educational experiences. We visited the museum in late December, and it’s worthy of a write-up on A Lady Goes West.
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
WBTV
Movie ‘Heaven Sent’ filmed in Charlotte now available for streaming
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Actress Karen Abercrombie is staring in a new movie that was filmed in Charlotte called “Heaven Sent.”. She stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about the film in August, under the working name “Second Time Around.”. Abercrombie studied at the American...
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
Luxury fashion brand Veronica Beard to open SouthPark store
Luxury women’s fashion brand Veronica Beard plans to open a store at Phillips Place in the SouthPark area this spring.
kiss951.com
15 Best Date Night Restaurants In And Around Charlotte North Carolina
Although Valentine’s Day is coming up, you don’t need a special holiday to have a special date night out. Charlotte and the surrounding areas of the city are home to some amazing spots to dine. Food is my passion, and I seek out fun, cool places to try. So, I decided to do some digging and put together a list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around the Charlotte North Carolina area. Now, these are by no means a complete list of everything you might love about dining out in Charlotte. I could make that list for days! But, this is a quick reference of tried and tested spots I think you will enjoy. I combed through suggestions from Yelp that immediately popped up with great reviews. And, I pulled spots from that list that I have personally tried and loved. Plus, I added a couple my 21 year old son and his friends give the stamp of approval. I tried to make sure there was variety. And, by variety, I mean both in cuisine and atmosphere. Some on the list are typical upscale fancy date night restaurants. And, others are more casual with an upbeat social vibe. After all, date nights don’t have to be super expensive. Sometimes, it’s more about feeling comfortable and getting to know each other. So, whatever you choose, I hope this list of 15 best date night restaurants in and around Charlotte, North Carolina helps guide you. These are in no particular order.
WBTV
Charlotte woman opens health clinic in honor of late mother
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of Charlotte’s most under-served areas is getting more access to healthcare. Rhonda Cooper Bridget, a family nurse practitioner, said she was inspired to open up her health clinic called Cooper Health Services after her mother passed away from heart disease. “My mom had high...
Health Goals: Grand opening for gym in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A personal trainer and owner of a new gym in north Charlotte says it’s never too late into the New Year to get those health resolutions in.
New Greek restaurant in South End carries on siblings’ family legacy
The restaurant industry is in Amelia and Peyton Limberakis’ blood. Many of the siblings’ earliest memories are of time spent at their family’s restaurant, The Mad Greek — a Charlotte fixture for 30 years and counting.
WBTV
Rain, possible snow for some returns for the weekend after sunny days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be more clouds around today, but no chance for rain. So, if you have outdoor plans, you’ll be in good shape, as afternoon readings rise to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today: Unseasonably warm, stays dry. Friday and Weekend: First Alert Weather...
WBTV
Charlotte family loses everything, fortunate to be alive after arson fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family says they are fortunate to be alive after a fire ravaged their home over the weekend. Almost everything they owned was destroyed by flames. But what makes this unnerving is how and why the fire started. Charlotte police call it a case of arson.
cn2.com
“The Home” set to open for homeless women & their children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The beds have been made and the walls are painted at “The Home”. Its the newest haven set to open for women and their children who are homeless. “The Home” is part of the mission of the nonprofit, The Life House...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
