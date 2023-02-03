ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet

Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet To Open In Lake Charles

And shoppers can save up to 70% off on name-brand items daily. Find insane bargains on Yankee Candles, Hamilton Beach, Bissell, Clorox, Hasbro, and so much more!. For those unfamiliar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, it is America's largest retailer of closeout merch and excess inventory. Their Grand Opening event in Lake Charles gets underway at 9 am at their new store location on 3407 Derek Dr. on February 15.
