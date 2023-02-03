Read full article on original website
Honor Awareness Mardi Gras Fundraiser With DJ Navy Vet
Navy Veteran Petty Officer Michael Edmond and his wife, longtime educator Racquel Edmond. Have dedicated their lives to honoring U.S. Veterans. The military couple started Once Was Inc. because they recognized many veterans need the services and resources that only a military base can provide. So, they work with Veterans across the country, helping them to reestablish the connection and reap the benefits and services they have earned.
2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival Announces Dates And Times For Entertainment Lineup
The 2023 Iowa Rabbit Festival is coming your way from March 16th through 18th, 2023 in lake Charles. As we reported a couple of weeks ago, the entertainment lineup for the festival was announced but the times and dates they will perform were not announced until now. The festival will...
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
Those who enjoy the RV lifestyle will soon have another option to include when selecting their vacation destinations. Lighthouse Bend has been announced and just based on the preliminary sketches and visualizations that we've seen it promises to be quite an addition to South Louisiana's already popular camping and outdoors scene.
New Movies In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this weekend, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet To Open In Lake Charles
And shoppers can save up to 70% off on name-brand items daily. Find insane bargains on Yankee Candles, Hamilton Beach, Bissell, Clorox, Hasbro, and so much more!. For those unfamiliar with Ollie's Bargain Outlet, it is America's largest retailer of closeout merch and excess inventory. Their Grand Opening event in Lake Charles gets underway at 9 am at their new store location on 3407 Derek Dr. on February 15.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana This Weekend Feb 3-5
It's the first week of February 2023 and there are a ton of things to do in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. After being cooped up in the office or at home the past few days because Mother Nature has not been cooperating, we know you are ready to get out and do something fun.
Houston Astro Alex Bregman Will Be In Lake Charles This Saturday, Feb. 11
If you are a fan of the Houston Astros or an LSU Tigers baseball fan, then you know exactly who Alex Bregman is. The two-time Major League Baseball Allstar will be making a stop in Lake Charles this Saturday. Bregman started his career in Baton Rouge playing for the Tigers...
2023 McNeese Cowboy Football Schedule Features Premier SEC Team
Next season the Pokes will be traveling to a storied SEC football program's house for the second game of the season. The excitement surrounding the McNeese football program is at high as fans anticipate Coach Goff's second season at the helm of the Cowboys. 2023 McNeese Football Schedule:. The Pokes...
