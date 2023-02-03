ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Starting the Conversation About Pelvic Therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pelvic health is not a widely discussed topic, but putting off receiving treatment because you feel uncomfortable talking about it can do more harm than good. We talked with Pelvic Health Therapist, Paige Butts who explained the benefits of receiving therapy and how she is helping...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Former Inmate Inspires Youth through Motivational Speaking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A simple mistake can cost you everything, including your freedom- something we all can take for granted. But it doesn’t define who you are. A former inmate has taken one of the hardest lessons in his life into a teachable moment, now using that experience to inspire young people through motivational speaking.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Whether you are spending your Valentine’s Day with that special someone or your gal pals, local cookie company Embellished Dough will be hosting two events just for you. Thursday, Feb. 9th you can decorate cookies at Graduate Hotels at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13th at...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Leadership Columbia Class announces project with Homeless No More

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 2023 Leadership Columbia class announced on Tuesday a partnership with “Homeless No More,” as part of the Leadership Columbia program. According to a press release, this year’s class project is a comprehensive undertaking that includes physical enhancements to St. Lawrence Place, at 2400 Waites Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Spring is arriving early again

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar might say we are in winter but the weather has felt more like spring lately. Outside of the extreme cold we saw ending last year, 2023 has been off to a warm start. This year ranks near the top 10 warmest starts on record. While this has resulted in no snowy weather, we are now starting to see the signs of Spring in early February. These photos from Sharon one of our WLTX Weather Watchers shows trees in the Midlands already beginning to flower.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
FORT LAWN, SC
WIS-TV

Police: Power outage in Columbia after crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reported a power outage after a collision. Police said an 18-wheeler accidentally struck power lines that were hanging over Garners Ferry Road, causing an outage along the 6400 block of Garners Ferry & Leesburg Roads. A power pole was previously struck by...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo firefighters put out boat fire at Lake Murray Dam

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire crews responded to a fire at the Lake Murray Dam. According to the Irmo Fire District, a boat caught on fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the dam. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and no one...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces settlement with Centaurus Financial, Inc., Ricky Mantei, and Mantei & Associates, LLC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday a securities broker-dealer and its agent in Lexington have settled allegations that they violated state securities laws and will pay $650,000 in penalties. According to a press release, California’s broker-dealer, Centaurus financial, Inc., its agent Rick Mantei...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Tuesday threat at Airport High School under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Two reported Airport High School is on a modified schedule after a search by law enforcement. Investigators cleared the building for a safe return after a search. The district said the school will have a modified meal schedule to ensure all students receive lunch. Instruction...
LEXINGTON, SC

