msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Rick Ross says he would never ride in a Tesla because he fears the self-driving car could take him to the authorities against his will
"I'm not gonna say I won't have a smart car, but I've never ridden in a Tesla," Ross told his followers on Instagram.
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Elon Musk Asks Billionaire George Soros a Provocative Question
Tesla's CEO never shies from attacking his billionaire peers.
A Tesla buyer says he felt 'bullied' into taking delivery of his car, meaning he missed out on a price cut of almost $10,000
Tun Bhothinard said he was encouraged to take his Model Y in November, or lose his deposit and place in the queue, just before Tesla started cutting prices.
Elon Musk Warns Against a Popular Stimulant
The billionaire influencer is not a fan of a particular pharmaceutical.
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount Plus users are collectively stunned ‘Yellowstone’ was beaten to the most-watched spot by ‘Halo’
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone might be Paramount’s number one series, but the same isn’t translated on the network’s streaming network: Paramount Plus. While the Duttons rule the cable network, the show that took the platform’s number-one spot leaves some fans somewhat stunned by the news. The...
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
Motley Fool
Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?
Tesla's production numbers were solid in Q4, even if they missed Wall Street's projections. The stock is much cheaper than it has been in years past, but it's still quite expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
