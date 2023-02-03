ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Motorious

C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall

Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
Motley Fool

Is It Time to Buy Tesla Stock?

Tesla's production numbers were solid in Q4, even if they missed Wall Street's projections. The stock is much cheaper than it has been in years past, but it's still quite expensive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Autoweek.com

This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
