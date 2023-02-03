ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

High Point Men's Lacrosse Opens Season at No. 7 Duke

Lacrosse season is underway, and the High Point University men face off with No. 7 Duke to open the season. The Panthers meet the Blue Devils, defeated Bellarmine on Saturday, 19-7, in Durham on Tuesday night. GAME INFORMATION. High Point at No. 7 Duke | Tuesday, February 7th | 7:00...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Men's Basketball Game Time Change February 11th

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The men's basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers that was originally scheduled for February 11th, 2023 at 4:00 pm has now been pushed back to 7:00 pm on February 11th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm for fans to enter.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Men's Golf Opens Spring at Earl Yestingsmieier Match Play

Mon. - Tue. February 6-February 7 - Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play (Dade City, F.L.) Previously known as the Mid-American Match Play, the event was renamed in 2015 to honor Earl Yestingsmeier. Yestingsmeier passed away in 2014 at the age of 80. He led the Ball State men's golf program for 36 seasons, 31 of them serving as both coach and sports information director. He is enshrined in the Ball State Athletics, Golf Coaches Association, and Indiana Golf halls of fame, leading Ball State to 107 tournament titles and 11 NCAA appearances.
HIGH POINT, NC
live5news.com

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
CHARLESTON, SC

