High Point University Athletics
High Point Men's Lacrosse Opens Season at No. 7 Duke
Lacrosse season is underway, and the High Point University men face off with No. 7 Duke to open the season. The Panthers meet the Blue Devils, defeated Bellarmine on Saturday, 19-7, in Durham on Tuesday night. GAME INFORMATION. High Point at No. 7 Duke | Tuesday, February 7th | 7:00...
High Point University Athletics
Men's Basketball Game Time Change February 11th
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The men's basketball game between the High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers that was originally scheduled for February 11th, 2023 at 4:00 pm has now been pushed back to 7:00 pm on February 11th, 2023. Doors will open at 5:30pm for fans to enter.
High Point University Athletics
Men's Golf Opens Spring at Earl Yestingsmieier Match Play
Mon. - Tue. February 6-February 7 - Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play (Dade City, F.L.) Previously known as the Mid-American Match Play, the event was renamed in 2015 to honor Earl Yestingsmeier. Yestingsmeier passed away in 2014 at the age of 80. He led the Ball State men's golf program for 36 seasons, 31 of them serving as both coach and sports information director. He is enshrined in the Ball State Athletics, Golf Coaches Association, and Indiana Golf halls of fame, leading Ball State to 107 tournament titles and 11 NCAA appearances.
South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.
Country Living compiled a list of the 17 most romantic hotels around the country.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? On Monday, a military ship was spotted from the beach — just a couple of miles offshore. Also, before the downing of […]
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
Charleston musicians win big during 2023 Grammy Awards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Musicians from the Lowcountry took home awards during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky won in the category of Best Regional Roots Music Album for Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which was a recording from their performance at that festival and released in August […]
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
live5news.com
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
WYFF4.com
Ground stop issued at some South Carolina, North Carolina airports after Chinese balloon reports
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration issued at ground stop at some South Carolina and North Carolina airports on Saturday. The Chinese balloon was spotted over the Upstate Saturday morning. (Video from the Upstate is in the video player above and below) See pictures and videos sent...
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A multi-vehicle crash is impacting traffic on the James Island Connector Sunday night. Officers with the Charleston Police Department said three cars were involved in a collision around 8:30 p.m., which caused all lanes to be blocked heading into James Island. One lane of traffic opened around 8:46 p.m. People are […]
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
live5news.com
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Man charged in connection with deadly July 2020 shooting at garage off Archdale Blvd.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of […]
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
Driver injured after car goes airborne, overturns into ditch in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his vehicle went airborne and rolled over into a ditch, officials said. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Bedon Road, just before 6:40 p.m. when the motorist lost control during a curve and struck a ditch on the opposite side […]
